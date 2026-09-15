Tinubu's Beloved Minister Wike Speaks on What He Would Do in APC
- FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed claims about his political future during a televised interview on Tuesday, September 15
- Wike drew a clear distinction between pledging support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and committing to join the ruling APC
- The minister made pointed remarks about Hope Uzodimma's influence, questioning the Imo governor's standing in the APC
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has denied that he ever promised President Bola Tinubu he would join the All Progressives Congress (APC), pushing back against speculation about his political allegiance.
Wike made the clarification during a video interview with Arise News on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, monitored by Legit.ng.
The outspoken minister stated that his support for the president was something he had made clear from the very beginning, but that this was separate from any pledge to join the ruling party.
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"I said I will support the President from day one. I never told Mr. President I will join APC. Go and ask him," Wike said.
Wike dismisses Uzodimma's influence
Wike also took aim at Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, rejecting any suggestion that Uzodimma could persuade him to defect to the APC.
"If I want to join APC, it's not people like Hope who will tell me to join APC," he said.
Furthermore, Wike described Uzodimma as "lucky" that Wike was not a member of the party, alleging that certain conduct within the APC would be unacceptable to him. The minister did not spell out specific details of what he described as "that kind of rubbish" going on inside the ruling party, but his remarks pointed to deep reservations about its internal affairs.
Wike, a former Rivers state governor, has remained a prominent political figure since his appointment as FCT minister under Tinubu, despite still being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Rivers' politician's alignment with the Tinubu administration has long fuelled questions about whether a formal defection to the APC was imminent.
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Wike apologises for roaming cattle
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said he took responsibility for the continued presence of cattle on major roads and streets across Abuja, admitting that the situation remains a concern despite efforts to improve the capital city.
Wike expressed regret over the development and assured residents that the administration remains committed to addressing it.
He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects across the territory, noting that development initiatives are being extended beyond the city centre to communities in satellite towns.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.