Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, appeared publicly before a Coalition of Support Groups gathering

Buhari junior is eyeing a seat in the House of Representatives for the Sandamu, Daura and Mai'Adua Federal Constituency

The outing signals an early push by Yusuf Buhari to build grassroots momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections

Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has stepped into the political spotlight by meeting with supporters at a Coalition of Support Groups gathering, signalling his intention to contest the 2027 general elections.

The younger Buhari is seeking to represent the Sandamu, Daura and Mai'Adua Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. At the event, he was seen greeting and interacting with the crowd assembled in his support.

Yusuf Buhari launches his 2027 election campaigns Photo Credit: @YusufMBuhari

Source: Facebook

Yusuf Buhari's 2027 political ambitions

The gathering marks one of the more visible public appearances by Yusuf Buhari as he works to consolidate backing for his aspirantship. His decision to engage directly with coalition groups suggests a deliberate effort to build grassroots support well ahead of the 2027 electoral campaign season.

The Sandamu, Daura and Mai'Adua Federal Constituency is located in Katsina State, a region historically associated with the Buhari family. Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who served two terms as Nigeria's president from 2015 to 2023, hails from Daura.

Buhari family's political profile

Yusuf Buhari has maintained a relatively low public profile compared to his father, though his name has periodically surfaced in political discussions at the state and federal level. His formal emergence as a House of Representatives aspirant represents a new chapter for the family's political legacy in Katsina.

The 2027 general elections are expected to be fiercely contested across Nigeria, with political movements and coalition formations already underway at both the federal and state levels.

See the video of the moment on X here:

List of former political leaders contesting in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that the recent APC primaries for the House of Representatives across the country saw the children of former Nigerian leaders clinching the ruling party's tickets.

No fewer than two former presidents/heads of state's children have so far been declared the winners of the primaries in federal constituencies.

At the same time, three former governors' children have been able to secure the party's ticket in the primaries to continue their fathers' political legacies.

Source: Legit.ng