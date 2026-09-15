A group of donors rehabilitated the Lagos State University Law Clinic in honour of retired Supreme Court Justice George Adesola Oguntade

The project was conceived by Olugbenga Ajala, who was troubled by the poor state of the facility and rallied friends to fund the renovation

Law students said the upgraded clinic now includes a projector and modern lectern, though some called for further investment in the Faculty of Law

Iba, Lagos state - A coalition of private donors has renovated the Law Clinic at Lagos State University (LASU), dedicating the refurbished facility to retired Supreme Court Justice George Adesola Oguntade in recognition of his contributions to the legal profession and the university.

The Head of Service, Lagos State, Olabode Agoro, formally dedicated the clinic in July 2026, as recorded on a plaque unveiled at the facility. The plaque identifies Oguntade as a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and a former Chancellor of LASU, a role he held from 2015.

LASU Law Clinic receives a facelift as donors honour retired Supreme Court Justice George Oguntade.

Source: Original

LASU: How project came together

Speaking on behalf of the donor group, Mrs Afolakemi Ogunde said the initiative originated with Olugbenga Ajala, who was unsettled by the deteriorating state of the clinic and chose to renovate it as a tribute to Oguntade, his mentor and father figure. Ajala then brought together friends who shared his vision, forming the group that financed the work.

The same group had previously renovated an annex lecture hall at the University of Lagos, also in honour of the retired jurist, before turning its attention to LASU.

Ogunde stated that the donors, working with contractor Architect Tosin Adeoye, toured the clinic to assess what needed to be done. Their inspection revealed that several fixtures were outdated, derelict, or no longer working.

"It quickly became clear to us that the existing environment did not provide the kind of conducive and practical learning experience that law students deserved, particularly in a space intended to prepare them for the realities of legal practice," she said.

She added that the renovation was designed not only to improve appearances but to make the space genuinely functional for clinical learning, practical simulations and skills development. Ogunde urged the university community to maintain the facility, noting that any further donor interventions would depend on consultations within the group.

Law students highlight new facilities at the upgraded LASU Law Clinic and call for further investment in the Faculty of Law.

Source: Original

What upgrade means for LASU students

The 40th President of the LASU Law Students' Society, Emmanuel Sewanu, said the clinic had gradually been repurposed for lectures, offices and meetings over time, eroding its original function as a hands-on training centre. He said the renovation restores that purpose, giving senior students the chance to establish their Students' Chambers and develop advocacy skills under academic supervision.

"The Law Clinic will bridge the gap between learning the law and practising the law," Sewanu told Legit.ng, adding that students would gain exposure to legal research, client interviewing, communication and professional ethics.

A 400-level student, Mariam Rasheed, said damaged chairs, poor ventilation and peeling paint had previously made the space difficult to use. A 300-level student, Israel Omodudu, welcomed the addition of a projector and modern lectern but called on the university to invest further in modern learning infrastructure across the Faculty of Law.

Read more on LASU

LASU VC sends message to students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LASU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello congratulated students as the second semester examinations for the 2025/2026 academic session commenced.

She urged students to prepare diligently and approach the examinations with a positive mindset.

The professor also reiterated LASU’s zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice, while promoting integrity and hard work among students.

Source: Legit.ng