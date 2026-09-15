Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt Instagram Reel for Prince Harry's 42nd birthday, captioning it with words that caught public attention

The post featured rare family moments, including a PDA photo and clips of their children Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie

The birthday tribute came as the couple navigated a string of controversies following their return to England in late August

Meghan Markle marked Prince Harry's 42nd birthday with a public Instagram tribute on Tuesday, just weeks after the couple's highly scrutinised return to the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, shared an Instagram Reel set to "He's Simply the Best" by The Hound + The Fox, captioning it:

Meghan Markle’s words for Prince Harry on his birthday trend. Credit: @meghanmarkle

Source: Instagram

"He's simply the best. Happy birthday, my love ❤️."

The post opened with a black-and-white shot of Harry wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap, before moving into a series of warmer family snapshots.

Among them were moments of the Duke of Sussex skiing alongside their five-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, an ATV ride with both children, and a family dinner. Prince Archie, 7, also featured in the slideshow.

A rare kissing photo of the couple rounded off the private collection, alongside a brief Instagram Story clip of Harry pulling a silly face during a car ride with his wife.

See Meghan's viral Instagram post below:

Harry's birthday after a turbulent homecoming

The birthday post arrived during what has been one of the most unsettled stretches for the couple since their departure from royal duties six years ago.

Harry and Meghan landed back in England on 26 August with their two children, triggering a wave of headlines.

King Charles III released a statement clarifying that Harry and Meghan would continue as non-working royals, a label the couple reportedly resented, viewing themselves as "public figures" rather than "private citizens."

The fallout briefly extended to Uganda, which initially withdrew from Harry's Invictus Games citing concerns about being seen as opposing Charles, before the King stepped in and the country confirmed its participation.

The family's schooling plans also hit a snag. The couple had enrolled their children in a prestigious prep school with fees of roughly $35,000 a year, but withdrew them within two days due to security concerns stemming from heavy traffic near the campus.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted that locals had flagged the traffic issue from the outset, saying: "When I was speaking to people locally about the original school, one of the first things I was warned about was the horrific traffic."

Security review and house hunting in the Cotswolds

A government-backed security review for the couple is reportedly underway, according to The Telegraph, as they search for a permanent home in the Cotswolds.

Despite the upheaval, Markle has kept up a steady presence on social media, including a recent highlight reel documenting the family's early weeks back in England.

Harry's birthday celebrations, it seems, were no different, offered to the public through the same carefully curated lens the Duchess has made her own.

King Charles was informed about the move and was said to be 'naturally pleased' by the news. Photo: Prince Harry.

Source: Getty Images

Three powerful traditional rulers honour Meghan with royal titles

During their rounding hours in Nigeria, the lovely couple met with three renowned traditional rulers: the Obi of Onitsha, his Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe; the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi; and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The Obi of Onitsha christened Meghan 'Ada Mazi,' which means 'the daughter of the Igbo ancestral palace.' The Oluwo of Iwoland christened her with the Yoruba name 'Adetokunbo,' which translates to 'royalty from across the seas.'

Source: Legit.ng