Dangote has criticised wealthy Africans who spend heavily on private jets while failing to invest in factories and other productive businesses.

He said his biggest ambition is to help industrialise Africa and urged more wealthy Africans to invest in the continent’s economic development.

Dangote also revealed that he has lived in his current home for 36 years and has no plans to move.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has taken a swipe at wealthy Africans who spend huge sums on private jets and luxury while failing to invest in factories and businesses that can create jobs and grow the economy.

Dangote said Africa’s richest people must begin to look beyond personal comfort and channel more of their wealth into productive investments capable of transforming the continent’s economy.

Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote Calls Out Wealthy Africans Over Private Jet Lifestyle

Source: UGC

The billionaire industrialist made the remarks during an interview with ARISE News, where he spoke about wealth, luxury, industrialisation and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

Dangote: Some rich Africans have jets but no factories

Dangote questioned the priorities of wealthy Africans who own private aircraft but have little to show in terms of investments in productive industries.

“What I see people now owning aircraft all over the place, flying all over, they don’t have one single factory,” Dangote said.

He argued that such spending does little to expand Africa’s productive capacity, create employment or accelerate economic development.

“So it means that they’re not actually helping in growing the economy, and that has to change,” he added.

Interestingly, Dangote disclosed that he was not always opposed to owning luxury assets, revealing that he bought his first private aircraft at about the age of 22.

However, he said his priorities have changed considerably as he grew older and accumulated more wealth.

“There’s nothing that I’ve not seen,” the billionaire said.

Africa’s richest man reveals what he wants to leave behind

Dangote said his biggest ambition is no longer simply about building personal wealth but helping to industrialise Africa.

“My own real biggest—what do I want to leave as a legacy—is to industrialise Africa,” he said.

“I cannot do it alone, but I’m 100% sure in the next two, three years, other Africans will join.”

According to him, Africa needs more wealthy individuals to take ownership of the continent’s economic transformation by investing in industries rather than concentrating their wealth on personal luxuries.

He added that foreign investors are increasingly looking towards Africa but need large-scale opportunities capable of attracting substantial capital.

Dangote’s business interests currently cover major sectors including cement, oil refining, fertiliser, petrochemicals and food production, with the group maintaining significant investments across Africa.

His latest comments are similar to the message he delivered during the launch of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s initial public offering on the Nigerian Exchange, where he urged wealthy Nigerians to invest more of their money in productive ventures.

For Dangote, the real value of wealth appears to lie not only in what it can buy but in what it can build—from factories and jobs to industries capable of reducing Africa’s dependence on imports and driving long-term economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng