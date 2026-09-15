Students under NANS-JCC Ondo gave Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa a 14-day deadline to resolve the ongoing ASUU strike in state universities

The students suspended a planned protest in Akure after the NANS national president said the governor was taking steps to meet union demands

NANS-JCC chairman warned that a student reportedly lost a $67,000 scholarship opportunity due to the prolonged closure of institutions

Students of state-owned universities in Ondo State, operating under the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee (NANS-JCC), have issued a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to end the industrial dispute that has shut down academic activities across the state.

The warning came on Monday in Akure, where students had gathered to protest the prolonged strikes affecting Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) and the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), alongside NASU, SSANU and other unions, have been engaged in industrial action at the two institutions for over two months.

Ondo students give Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa a 14-day ultimatum to resolve ASUU strike Photo Credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

NANS-JCC chairman for Ondo State, Mayomi Adeboye, addressed journalists after the students agreed to suspend the protest following a direct appeal from the NANS national president. The national leadership informed the students that Governor Aiyedatiwa had signalled that his administration was working to address the unions' demands.

Ondo students count the cost of strike

Adeboye said students were suffering the consequences of a dispute they played no part in creating. He cited a particularly damaging case in which a student allegedly lost a $67,000 scholarship because his university was not in session at the time the opportunity was available.

"The students agreed to give the government two weeks to resolve the issues and ensure the resumption of academic activities," he said, adding that failure to do so would bring students back onto the streets.

He warned that the NANS national leadership could go further by directing its structures across the country to relocate their secretariats to Ondo State in solidarity and mobilise for a statewide protest.

UNIMED students back dialogue

Adekunle Samuel, president of the UNIMED Students' Union, said the decision to hold back on the planned protest showed that students remained open to resolving the crisis through engagement rather than confrontation.

The 14-day window now places pressure on the Ondo State Government to reach a settlement with the striking unions before students make good on their threat to escalate action.

See the report of the incident on X here:

Court gives verdict on Ondo House of Reps seat

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit by APC aspirant Matthew Oyerinmade challenging Hon. Festus Adefiranye's candidacy for a 2027 House of Representatives seat.

Oyerinmade's counsel told the court his client wanted to withdraw the case for personal reasons, but the defence pushed back and opposed the application.

A source revealed Oyerinmade is considering dumping the APC for the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng