Bowen University has published its 2026/2027 fee schedule for all six programmes under its College of Engineering

Tuition fees for most engineering courses were set at over N1.3 million, with Agricultural Engineering carrying a lower rate

Fresh students face additional mandatory charges on top of tuition, including acceptance and medical screening fees

Bowen University has published the tuition fees for its College of Engineering programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session, with most courses priced above N1.3 million per year.

The fee schedule, released via the university's official admissions portal, covers six undergraduate engineering disciplines. Five of the programmes, namely Chemical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, and Mechatronics Engineering, each carry a tuition fee of N1,359,544 (roughly $1,294). Agricultural Engineering is the only course listed at a lower rate of N1,261,600 ($1,201).

Bowen University releases admission fees for its engineering courses. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bowen University engineering fees breakdown

The full list of 2026/2027 tuition fees for the College of Engineering is as follows:

- Agricultural Engineering: N1,261,600

- Chemical Engineering: N1,359,544

- Civil Engineering: N1,359,544

- Electrical and Electronics Engineering: N1,359,544

- Mechanical Engineering: N1,359,544

- Mechatronics Engineering: N1,359,544

Additional charges for new students

Beyond tuition, fresh students admitted into Bowen University are required to pay two mandatory fees. An acceptance fee of N10,000, which is non-refundable, must be paid immediately upon receiving an admission offer. A separate medical screening and registration fee of N15,000 is also compulsory for all new intakes.

Bowen University is a private Christian mission university located in Iwo, Osun State, and is known for maintaining relatively structured fee frameworks across its faculties.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Babcock University released the new postgraduate tuition fees for Law and Nursing Sciences.

Bowen University: Fees for Medicine, Theatre Arts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bowen University approved the 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Theatre Arts. The figures apply to 100-level students and exclude accommodation, bench fees and other levies.

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fee among the three programmes, while Theatre Arts is the most affordable. Prospective students and their families can read the full breakdown before making plans for the new academic session.

Source: Legit.ng