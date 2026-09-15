FCT Minister Nyesom Wike hit back at Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma with sharp questions about President Tinubu's vote share in Imo during the 2023 elections

Wike pointed out that Tinubu failed to win 10% of the vote in Uzodinma's own state, raising questions about what the governor's remarks mean for Imo voters

The exchange adds fresh tension to the political rivalry between two prominent figures in the ruling party

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has fired back at Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, questioning the governor's credibility by pointing to President Bola Tinubu's poor performance in Imo during the 2023 general elections.

Wike challenged Uzodinma directly, noting that Tinubu failed to secure even 10% of the votes in Imo State, the same state where Uzodinma serves as governor. He said the results showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) managed to win only two Senate seats from the state, while the Labour Party took one.

Nyesom Wike accuses Hope Uzodimma of failing to secure votes for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike turns the tables on Uzodinma

The minister questioned what message Uzodinma's position sends about his own people, asking whether the governor was suggesting that Imo voters were confused when they cast their ballots. Wike's response was pointed: if Tinubu could not win a tenth of the votes in the state where his party's governor sits, then Uzodinma's criticism of others carries little weight.

Wike's remarks were a direct reply to comments made by Uzodinma, who is the chairman of the Progressives Governors, distancing themselves from any coalition outside the APC, including that of the minister's Rainbow Coalition. The exchange reflects the kind of intra-party friction that has become increasingly visible among senior APC-aligned figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Imo's political significance of the exchange

Imo State has long been a contested political battleground. The 2023 election results from the state, where Tinubu's vote share fell below the 10% threshold, were notable given that Uzodinma, one of the president's key allies in the South-East, was in charge. Wike seized on this fact to undercut any authority Uzodinma might claim to speak on electoral matters or voter sentiment.

The back-and-forth between the two is being closely watched as political positioning ahead of 2027 intensifies across the country.

See the video of Wike's interview on X here:

Adeleke presents his certificate of return to Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke met Nyesom Wike in Abuja days after his re-election victory.

The visit followed Adeleke's earlier meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where he presented his Certificate of Return.

Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes in the August 15 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng