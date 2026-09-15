Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned that rising insecurity poses a serious threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election ambition

The cleric said security tensions will peak in November and December, potentially triggering public demonstrations against Tinubu's government

Ayodele cautioned that politicians could be kidnapped and campaign convoys attacked if the situation is not urgently addressed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu, saying that the alleged worsening security situation across Nigeria could seriously damage his chances of winning a second term in the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that the prophecy was shared in a statement on Tuesday, September 15, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, in which Ayodele said security would rank among the most critical challenges the president would face as the campaign season approaches.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu about worsening insecurity ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

He predicted that Nigerians would become increasingly vocal in expressing their frustration.

Ayodele also stated that public protests over insecurity were likely to follow.

Ayodele warns Tinubu over rising insecurity

Primate Ayodele said the situation was on track to deteriorate significantly towards the end of the year, naming November and December as particularly dangerous months.

"Security will be one of the things people will be complaining about. Security will be more tense by November/December, and this can discredit his government. He must take care of it because insecurity will begin to cause several issues and in the process, politicians can be kidnapped, convoys can be attacked, and nobody will be saved," he said.

The Lagos-based cleric urged security agencies to go beyond their current efforts, arguing that what has been done so far falls short of what the situation demands.

"The security operatives are trying, but they haven't gone deep; they are only scratching the surface. It can cause President Tinubu to be surprised by what he doesn't know and what he doesn't see coming. It can even stop people from campaigning," Ayodele added.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that insecurity could disrupt political campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns insecurity could disrupt campaigns

Beyond threats to individual politicians, Ayodele warned that insecurity could shut down campaign activities altogether in certain parts of the country. He said the danger would extend to convoys and gatherings, leaving no one immune from the fallout.

The cleric acknowledged that security operatives had made some progress but maintained that their efforts had not addressed the depth of the problem. He called on the agencies to intensify their work before conditions deteriorate further.

Atiku, rival tipped for showdown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Peterside Iyun posted a prediction on Facebook about who will contest the 2027 presidential election.

The cleric said the 2027 election will be a contest between President Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with Obi not emerging as the ultimate winner.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng