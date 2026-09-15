The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, responded to a Freedom of Information request over Peter Obi's academic credentials

UNN confirmed that Obi combined two separate WAEC results to meet the O-Level admission requirements for Philosophy

Questions remain over Obi's November/December 1978 GCE result after UNN failed to attach promised documents to its response

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has authenticated the Bachelor of Arts degree certificate belonging to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and confirmed he was legitimately admitted to study Philosophy in 1980.

The university said Obi, whose full name is Gregory Peter Onwubuasi Obi, was admitted to the Faculty of Social Sciences on September 3, 1980, with registration number 80/26333.

UNN confirms Peter Obi's degree is genuine and clarifies his O-Level qualifications. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Instagram

The university further confirmed that he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy with Second Class Honours (Lower Division) on December 15, 1984, under certificate number D000198.

The controversy over Obi's academic records dates back to his 2023 presidential run on the Labour Party platform.

Critics, including Abayomi Arabambi, national vice chairman (South-West) of a Labour Party faction led by Lamidi Apapa, alleged that Obi could not have been admitted to study Philosophy without earning at least a credit in English Language and Mathematics.

Arabambi appeared on News Central TV and a social media television platform, where he displayed copies of Obi's degree and other academic documents and questioned their authenticity.

What Peter Obi's WAEC result showed

The WAEC certificate Arabambi shared shows the bearer sat the Joint Examination for the School Certificate and General Certificate Examination at Christ the King College, Onitsha, Anambra State, in June 1978.

The result shows a Grade 8 (pass) in English Language and Mathematics, a Grade 6 (credit) in Biology and Geography, a Grade 5 (credit) in Literature-in-English and Religious Knowledge, and a Grade 3 (good) in Economics.

UNN's response clarified that Obi did not rely solely on the June 1978 result for his admission. The university said he combined that result with a separate November/December 1978 GCE result, and together the two sets of results satisfied the O'Level requirements applicable at the time.

"There were no alternative admission pathways, exemptions, remedial programmes or equivalent qualification that Mr Gregory Peter Onwubuasi Obi took before he was admitted to study Philosophy by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He was qualified ab initio," the letter read.

Key questions still unanswered

Despite authenticating the degree, UNN's registrar's office failed to include the supporting documents it said were attached to its letter.

Chief Registrar Ngozi Nnebedum initially ignored emails and calls from Premium Times requesting the missing annexures.

When she eventually answered, she acknowledged the omission and promised to resend the documents, but did not follow through and later stopped responding to calls.

As a result, the details of Obi's November/December 1978 GCE result have not been independently verified.

On Tuesday, Obi welcomed public scrutiny of his academic credentials in a social media post and urged other presidential candidates to open themselves to similar examination.

UNN authenticates Peter Obi’s Philosophy degree and confirmed his admission and graduation records. Photo credit: UNN

Source: UGC

Peter Obi directs UNN to release his certificates

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi asked the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to release his academic records after reports emerged of a legal action seeking certified copies of his credentials.

The 2027 NDC presidential candidate said he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the university in 1984.

Obi also challenged other presidential candidates to make their own educational qualifications available for public scrutiny.

Source: Legit.ng