Datti Baba-Ahmed made the remarks during a TrustTV interview focused on political activities ahead of the 2027 presidential election

The former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate credited Tinubu's 16 years of political organising as the foundation of his dominance

Datti compared Tinubu's position to Atiku Abubakar's, raising questions about the opposition's ability to mount a serious challenge

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Datti Baba-Ahmed, who ran as the Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate in 2023, says President Bola Tinubu's grip on Nigeria's political space is so strong that only divine intervention can prevent him from winning the 2027 presidential election.

Despite disagreeing with several of Tinubu's policies, Datti acknowledged the president's record as a political organiser.

Datti questions whether Atiku and other opposition figures can unite strongly enough to challenge Tinubu. Photo credit: Datti Baba-Ahmed/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

He pointed to roughly 16 years of groundwork that culminated in the 2023 election victory.

As reported by TheCable, Datti made the remarks during an interview on TrustTV, where he discussed the state of Nigeria's political landscape and assessed the prospects of various presidential contenders ahead of the next general elections.

He cited Tinubu's role in bringing former President Muhammadu Buhari into a political alliance before the 2015 election as one example of the kind of unconventional strategy that set Tinubu apart from his peers.

"He organised for 16 years against all odds; he brought in Buhari from retirement. Buhari is from across the Niger. He stood for that," Datti said.

Tinubu's political dominance

According to Daily Trust, Datti described Tinubu's 2023 election victory as an extraordinary political feat, comparing it to winning a lottery with 16 digits.

He argued that the president had "overpowered almost everyone" in the political space and suggested Tinubu was actively shaping the opposition rather than simply facing it.

"He will not allow them to come together. He probably actually chooses candidates in the opposition parties. He installs leadership in those political parties. He does what you and I cannot imagine," Datti said.

He added: "If Tinubu says something will happen, only God Almighty can stop it. If he says to be declared in 2027, only God Almighty can stop it. I'm telling you this."

When asked whether his comments were intended as praise or criticism, Datti declined to draw a conclusion himself.

"It is anybody's business to interpret it anyhow. I only state the facts. And the fact is Nigeria now belongs to Tinubu," he said.

Datti on Atiku and the opposition

Datti also drew a contrast between Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, suggesting the former vice-president would have faced internal resistance had he attempted the same bold political strategies Tinubu pursued.

His comments follow earlier remarks in which Datti said none of Tinubu's potential opponents in 2027, including those within the opposition, had the capacity to move Nigeria forward.

Datti Baba-Ahmed says Nigeria now belongs to Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Datti Baba-Ahmed

Source: Twitter

None of Tinubu’s challengers can improve Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Datti Baba-Ahmed weighed in on the 2027 presidential race during a podcast appearance on Saturday.

Baba-Ahmed told President Tinubu to prepare to hand over power but warned against the current opposition candidates replacing him.

The former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate argued he is the only major contender who has never belonged to a ruling party in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng