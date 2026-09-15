A lady identified as Victoria on X expressed her joy after returning to KPMG company and posted photos of herself at the workplace

She announced that she had resumed at the firm months after bidding farewell, this time stepping into a new role as an Analyst

Her comeback post quickly attracted attention and congratulatory messages from followers online

A moment of career celebration was captured in photos shared on X and later circulated among viewers.

The visual account showed Victoria posing happily at the KPMG office as she marked her return to the company with excitement.

Lady announces comeback to KPMG. Photo credit: Victoria/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady announces return to KPMG as Analyst

The photos were uploaded by Victoria who disclosed that she had returned to KPMG a few months after saying goodbye to the firm.

She revealed that she was back in a new capacity as an Analyst and expressed enthusiasm about getting to work in the role.

Her announcement was filled with optimism as she embraced the fresh chapter in her professional journey.

She wrote:

"Remember when I said goodbye a few months ago? Plot twist: I’m back! Thrilled to return to KPMG, this time stepping into my new role as an Analyst. Let's get to work!"

Career comeback draws reactions online

The post immediately drew reactions from Nigerians who flooded the comment section with congratulations and well wishes for her new role.

Many described the return as inspiring, while others celebrated her growth and progression within the global firm.

What had been a simple workplace update soon turned into a moment of shared joy and motivation online.

See the post below:

Lady becomes employed through job agent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the financial agreement she made with a recruitment agent to secure a job.

The young lady revealed she paid a registration fee of N5,000 and committed 40% of her salary to the agent.

Source: Legit.ng