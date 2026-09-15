Full List: Names, State, Parties of 121 Women Contesting for Senate Seats in 2027
- INEC released the final list of candidates for Nigeria's 109 senatorial seats ahead of the 2027 general elections
- Only 123 of the 1,303 candidates on the list are women, drawn from parties including the APC, PDP, ADC and NDC
- Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Iyabo Obasanjo and Idiat Adebule are among the prominent female names on the list
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Nigeria's 2027 senatorial race will feature at least 1,303 candidates competing for 109 seats in the upper chamber, but women account for just 123 of those aspirants, according to the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The figures reveal a significant gender gap in the senatorial contest, with female candidates representing a fraction of the total field. Women on the list are spread across multiple political parties, including the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, the African Democratic Congress, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, among others.
Notable female candidates for 2027 elections
Tribune reported that several high-profile names appear among the 123 female candidates. Serving senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, is seeking re-election on the PDP platform, while FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe is contesting on the ADC ticket.
Former Lagos Deputy Governor Idiat Oluranti Adebule is the APC's candidate for the Lagos West senatorial seat. Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is also on the list, contesting in Ogun State on the PDP platform. Former senator Nkechi Nwaogu is making a bid for the Abia Central seat under the NDC.
Stakes in the 2027 Senate contest
The results of the 2027 elections will determine the composition of the next Senate, which will form part of the 10th National Assembly. Female candidates are contesting seats across multiple states and the Federal Capital Territory, with some returning lawmakers seeking re-election and others mounting their first campaigns for Senate positions.
Political parties are now preparing for campaigns ahead of the election season, with the senatorial contests expected to draw significant public attention given the prominence of many candidates on both sides of the gender divide.
See the full list below:
Below is the full list of the 123 women contesting for Senate seats in the 2027 election:
Abia
- Umunnah Favour Ugochi — APM
- Nkechi Nwaogu — NDC
- Ihekandu Gladys Chioma — ZLP
- Nwosu Eucharia — APP
Adamawa
- Bagardi Charity — ADP
Akwa Ibom
- Ukpong Mary Iniobong — AAC
- Ibokette Princess Victoria — DLA
- Inyang Peace Martins — A
- Udoudo Comfort Etim — AA
- Akpan Unyime Mbono — AAC
- Akpabio Patience Christopher Ibanga — ADC
- Itongeshiet Amaiso Solomon — BP
- Priscilla Akpanumo — ADP
- Ekanem Joy Victor — AAC
- Ufot Patricia Gabriel — ZLP
Anambra
- Oduah Stella Adaeze — APGA
- Olieh Ndidi Christiana — NRM
- Oliata Chinenye Edith — PDP
- Ekwunife Uche Lilian — APC
- Mbakwe Helen I. — ZLP
- Benson-Oraelosi Chibuogwu Maryanne — APC
Bauchi
- Mohammed Safiya Illiasu — NNPP
- Shehu Hannatu — ADP
Bayelsa
- Oruama Peace — APM
- George Ruth — DLA
- Iwokura Beauty — ZLP
- Douglas Preye — A
- Zuonaki Ebiere Esther — LP
- Mohammed Tombra — YPP
Benue
- Achineku Vester Suur — ADP
- Ortom Eunice Erdoo — PDP
- Odeh Uleko Hannah — NDP
Borno
- Baba Gana Zannah — ADC
Cross River
- Amoikwen Godwin — LP
- Ake Abuashe Grace — SDP
- Mbeh Ifumi Ofere — YPP
- Inyang Florence — PDP
- Edet Helen Ekanem — YPP
Delta
- Dema Onome Bernice — LP
- Omoraka Amanda — YPP
- Nwabuokei Vivian Ify — A
- Nwankwo Maryann Oluebube — APM
- Avwivoerjore Esther — ZLP
Ebonyi
- Nwachi Maria Ude — PDP
Edo
- Okonofua Herberta Inemezele — ADC
- Adudu Evelyn Omonigho — APM
- Oisamoje Maria Evuarherhe — NDC
- Ekhorutomwen Osahenoma — ADP
- Epelle-Asemota Bridgitte Osayuki — NDC
Ekiti
- Fatuyi-Olajuyigbe Monica Adesola — PDP
- Ayenioye Olabisi — PDP
Enugu
- Nwekeke Chinasa Annastesia — A
- Ujam Cynthia Onyinye — APP
- Aguocha Adaku Anna — NDC
- Agu Philomina — A
- Ani Juliet Nkechi — ADC
- Ugwuogo Nkechi Jacinta — APM
FCT
- Omotosho Rashida Ololade — AA
- Ireti Heebah Kingibe — ADC
- Austenpeters-Pam Iyabode Amanda — NDC
- Benyeogor Blessing Ufedojo — YPP
Gombe
- Hamma Tabitha — APM
- Abdussalam Sarah — NRM
- Salisu Khadija Yahaya — ZLP
Imo
- Ibe Chinazom Ibezue — A
- Okafor Loveth — AA
- Uzoma Betty Ijeuru — APGA
- Igwe Ebere Stella — A
- Ibekwe Nkiru — ADC
Kaduna
- Jenifer Agbaje — YPP
- Badamasi Hafsat — ADP
- Laura Yimi Lucas — SDP
Kano
- Aliyu Rabi — AAC
- Muhammed Jamila — NDP
Katsina
- Alh. Samaila Amajir — SDP
- Amina Lawal Rafindadi — APM
Kebbi
- Kabir Fatima — APM
Kogi
- Suzan Jagbadi — A
- Akpoti-Uduaghan Natasha Hadiza — PDP
- Patient Ogbadu Gold — A
- Ocheja Berikisu — DLA
- Olorunmagba Ekene — NRM
Kwara
- Temako Naomi — ADP
- Ibrahim Ramat — APP
- Owolabi Felicia — APM
- Adesola Kehinde — AA
- Abdulahi Risikat Motunrayo — ADC
- Abdulkarim-Adisa Maryam Ayoola-Fadekemi — LP
- Anifowoshe Grace — SDP
Lagos
- Maduka-Sunday Blessing Maria — A
- Adebule Idiat Oluranti — APC
- Adebowale Princess Teniola Anike — NNPP
Ogun
- Sado Evelyn Mayowa — BP
- Awosusi Racheal — NRM
- Obasanjo Iyabo — PDP
- Itakpe Oluwayemisi Abiola — APM
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Ondo
- Omolabaro Shina Omotilewa — NRM
Osun
- Adeniyi Yemisi — ADP
- Becky Foluso James — DLA
- Oguntade Sabainah Adebola — NRM
- Onile Elizabeth Ifepade — ZLP
- Oni Oluwatoyin Esther — NRM
- Rufai Mariam Adeola — AA
- Adesina Bola Dorcas — LP
Oyo
- Adediji-Ogunsanya Funmilayo Ayonade — NDP
- Ogunesan Hannah Olawumi — APC
- Ojekunle Abigail Olanike — NDC
- Oloyede Esther — ADP
Plateau
- Luka Sekyen Lekshak — YPP
- Rose Bitrus Mwanti — ADC
- Inah Deborah Ajang — NRM
Rivers
- Wokekoro Beauty Chinonso — APP
- Itubo Beatrice — LP
- Lessi Naasi Susan — SDP
- Ololube Charity Chizhim — AA
- Abusi Tammy C — ADP
- Opoli Aneni Inyamoyio — DLA
- Sokari George Georgina — NNPP
Sokoto
- Abdulrahman Halima — APM
Taraba
- Afiniki Yarima — APGA
- Yubuin Victoria Samuel — LP
Zamfara
- Muhammad Fatima — ZLP
- Spawa Aisha — ADP
Seyi Makinde taunts Oyo APC governorship candidate
Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo publicly called out APC governorship candidate Sharafadeen Alli over a viral social media video.
Makinde made the remarks while speaking in Yoruba at a public outing, linking the video to the 2027 governorship race in Oyo state.
The governor drew a sharp contrast between voting for his candidate and voting for Alli, raising questions about the state's future.
Source: Legit.ng
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