INEC released the final list of candidates for Nigeria's 109 senatorial seats ahead of the 2027 general elections

Only 123 of the 1,303 candidates on the list are women, drawn from parties including the APC, PDP, ADC and NDC

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Iyabo Obasanjo and Idiat Adebule are among the prominent female names on the list

Nigeria's 2027 senatorial race will feature at least 1,303 candidates competing for 109 seats in the upper chamber, but women account for just 123 of those aspirants, according to the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The figures reveal a significant gender gap in the senatorial contest, with female candidates representing a fraction of the total field. Women on the list are spread across multiple political parties, including the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, the African Democratic Congress, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, among others.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan leads 121 women contesting for a Senate seat in 2027 Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Notable female candidates for 2027 elections

Tribune reported that several high-profile names appear among the 123 female candidates. Serving senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, is seeking re-election on the PDP platform, while FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe is contesting on the ADC ticket.

Former Lagos Deputy Governor Idiat Oluranti Adebule is the APC's candidate for the Lagos West senatorial seat. Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is also on the list, contesting in Ogun State on the PDP platform. Former senator Nkechi Nwaogu is making a bid for the Abia Central seat under the NDC.

Stakes in the 2027 Senate contest

The results of the 2027 elections will determine the composition of the next Senate, which will form part of the 10th National Assembly. Female candidates are contesting seats across multiple states and the Federal Capital Territory, with some returning lawmakers seeking re-election and others mounting their first campaigns for Senate positions.

Political parties are now preparing for campaigns ahead of the election season, with the senatorial contests expected to draw significant public attention given the prominence of many candidates on both sides of the gender divide.

See the full list below:

Below is the full list of the 123 women contesting for Senate seats in the 2027 election:

Abia

Umunnah Favour Ugochi — APM

Nkechi Nwaogu — NDC

Ihekandu Gladys Chioma — ZLP

Nwosu Eucharia — APP

Adamawa

Bagardi Charity — ADP

Akwa Ibom

Ukpong Mary Iniobong — AAC

Ibokette Princess Victoria — DLA

Inyang Peace Martins — A

Udoudo Comfort Etim — AA

Akpan Unyime Mbono — AAC

Akpabio Patience Christopher Ibanga — ADC

Itongeshiet Amaiso Solomon — BP

Priscilla Akpanumo — ADP

Ekanem Joy Victor — AAC

Ufot Patricia Gabriel — ZLP

Anambra

Oduah Stella Adaeze — APGA

Olieh Ndidi Christiana — NRM

Oliata Chinenye Edith — PDP

Ekwunife Uche Lilian — APC

Mbakwe Helen I. — ZLP

Benson-Oraelosi Chibuogwu Maryanne — APC

Bauchi

Mohammed Safiya Illiasu — NNPP

Shehu Hannatu — ADP

Bayelsa

Oruama Peace — APM

George Ruth — DLA

Iwokura Beauty — ZLP

Douglas Preye — A

Zuonaki Ebiere Esther — LP

Mohammed Tombra — YPP

Benue

Achineku Vester Suur — ADP

Ortom Eunice Erdoo — PDP

Odeh Uleko Hannah — NDP

Borno

Baba Gana Zannah — ADC

Cross River

Amoikwen Godwin — LP

Ake Abuashe Grace — SDP

Mbeh Ifumi Ofere — YPP

Inyang Florence — PDP

Edet Helen Ekanem — YPP

Delta

Dema Onome Bernice — LP

Omoraka Amanda — YPP

Nwabuokei Vivian Ify — A

Nwankwo Maryann Oluebube — APM

Avwivoerjore Esther — ZLP

Ebonyi

Nwachi Maria Ude — PDP

Edo

Okonofua Herberta Inemezele — ADC

Adudu Evelyn Omonigho — APM

Oisamoje Maria Evuarherhe — NDC

Ekhorutomwen Osahenoma — ADP

Epelle-Asemota Bridgitte Osayuki — NDC

Ekiti

Fatuyi-Olajuyigbe Monica Adesola — PDP

Ayenioye Olabisi — PDP

Enugu

Nwekeke Chinasa Annastesia — A

Ujam Cynthia Onyinye — APP

Aguocha Adaku Anna — NDC

Agu Philomina — A

Ani Juliet Nkechi — ADC

Ugwuogo Nkechi Jacinta — APM

FCT

Omotosho Rashida Ololade — AA

Ireti Heebah Kingibe — ADC

Austenpeters-Pam Iyabode Amanda — NDC

Benyeogor Blessing Ufedojo — YPP

Gombe

Hamma Tabitha — APM

Abdussalam Sarah — NRM

Salisu Khadija Yahaya — ZLP

Imo

Ibe Chinazom Ibezue — A

Okafor Loveth — AA

Uzoma Betty Ijeuru — APGA

Igwe Ebere Stella — A

Ibekwe Nkiru — ADC

Kaduna

Jenifer Agbaje — YPP

Badamasi Hafsat — ADP

Laura Yimi Lucas — SDP

Kano

Aliyu Rabi — AAC

Muhammed Jamila — NDP

Katsina

Alh. Samaila Amajir — SDP

Amina Lawal Rafindadi — APM

Kebbi

Kabir Fatima — APM

Kogi

Suzan Jagbadi — A

Akpoti-Uduaghan Natasha Hadiza — PDP

Patient Ogbadu Gold — A

Ocheja Berikisu — DLA

Olorunmagba Ekene — NRM

Kwara

Temako Naomi — ADP

Ibrahim Ramat — APP

Owolabi Felicia — APM

Adesola Kehinde — AA

Abdulahi Risikat Motunrayo — ADC

Abdulkarim-Adisa Maryam Ayoola-Fadekemi — LP

Anifowoshe Grace — SDP

Lagos

Maduka-Sunday Blessing Maria — A

Adebule Idiat Oluranti — APC

Adebowale Princess Teniola Anike — NNPP

Ogun

Sado Evelyn Mayowa — BP

Awosusi Racheal — NRM

Obasanjo Iyabo — PDP

Itakpe Oluwayemisi Abiola — APM

Ondo

Omolabaro Shina Omotilewa — NRM

Osun

Adeniyi Yemisi — ADP

Becky Foluso James — DLA

Oguntade Sabainah Adebola — NRM

Onile Elizabeth Ifepade — ZLP

Oni Oluwatoyin Esther — NRM

Rufai Mariam Adeola — AA

Adesina Bola Dorcas — LP

Oyo

Adediji-Ogunsanya Funmilayo Ayonade — NDP

Ogunesan Hannah Olawumi — APC

Ojekunle Abigail Olanike — NDC

Oloyede Esther — ADP

Plateau

Luka Sekyen Lekshak — YPP

Rose Bitrus Mwanti — ADC

Inah Deborah Ajang — NRM

Rivers

Wokekoro Beauty Chinonso — APP

Itubo Beatrice — LP

Lessi Naasi Susan — SDP

Ololube Charity Chizhim — AA

Abusi Tammy C — ADP

Opoli Aneni Inyamoyio — DLA

Sokari George Georgina — NNPP

Sokoto

Abdulrahman Halima — APM

Taraba

Afiniki Yarima — APGA

Yubuin Victoria Samuel — LP

Zamfara

Muhammad Fatima — ZLP

Spawa Aisha — ADP

Full list of women contesting for Senate seat in 2027 emerges Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

Seyi Makinde taunts Oyo APC governorship candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo publicly called out APC governorship candidate Sharafadeen Alli over a viral social media video.

Makinde made the remarks while speaking in Yoruba at a public outing, linking the video to the 2027 governorship race in Oyo state.

The governor drew a sharp contrast between voting for his candidate and voting for Alli, raising questions about the state's future.

Source: Legit.ng