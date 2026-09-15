American filmmaker Tyler Perry declared he has no intention of getting married, sharing his reasons on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Perry said marriage does not bother him, but the financial fallout he has witnessed from divorces has shaped his thinking

The actor and producer pointed to people he knows personally who lost their wealth following divorce settlements

Tyler Perry is firmly closing the door on marriage, and he is not shy about explaining why.

The American filmmaker, actor, playwright and producer made his position clear during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he opened up about his personal views on matrimony and what has kept him from walking down the aisle.

Tyler Perry shares his honest thoughts on marriage and relationships. Credit: @tylerperry

Source: Instagram

Perry was candid that his reluctance has nothing to do with the institution of marriage itself. Rather, it is what can follow when things go wrong.

Tyler Perry on divorce and financial ruin

"It's not the marriage that bothers me. It's the divorce. Everybody that I know that did well and went broke, it was because of a divorce, so I'm good just being free," he said.

The 55-year-old, who built one of the most recognisable entertainment empires in the United States through his Tyler Perry Studios and the beloved Madea franchise, has been open in the past about his preference for independence.

His latest comments, however, offer a sharper and more financially grounded explanation for that stance.

What Perry values over marriage

For Perry, freedom appears to be both a personal and practical choice. Having watched people in his circle lose significant wealth through divorce proceedings, he has drawn his own conclusions about the risks that come with legally binding a relationship.

The filmmaker's remarks resonated widely, given his status as one of Hollywood's most successful self-made figures.

Perry is widely reported to be a billionaire, having built his studio and media brand largely on his own terms, which makes the financial angle of his comments all the more striking.

His appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show gave audiences a rare and refreshingly blunt look at how one of entertainment's biggest names thinks about love, commitment and money.

Watch the YouTube video of Tyler Perry's interview:

Tyler Perry gets candid about love, marriage and why he will stay single. Photo: Tyler Perry.

Source: Getty Images

Woman who re-watched Straw shares deep observations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman re-watched Tyler Perry's Netflix film, Straw, and shared her powerful discovery online.

She shared what she realised while re-watching the movie, stating that she didn't notice it while watching the first time. Her analysis sparked reactions online, with many agreeing they missed that emotional detail and planned to re-watch the film

Source: Legit.ng