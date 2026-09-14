Desmond Elliot pleaded with Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, seeking forgiveness over his conduct during the last APC primary

The video surfaced on social media on Sunday, September 13 and comes ahead of the general elections

The actor's kneeling apology sparked sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing shock and disappointment

Nollywood actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot found himself on his knees before one of Nigeria's most powerful political figures on Sunday, September 13, in a moment that quickly spread across social media.

Elliot, who represents the Surulere constituency and is widely known for his Nollywood career, approached Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to reportedly seek forgiveness and a path back into the All Progressives Congress fold in Lagos.

Desmond Elliot kneels before APC leader during emotional meeting. Credit: desmondelliot/femigbajabiamila

Source: Instagram

In a moment that left many viewers stunned, the actor dropped to his knees and offered an emotional apology, saying:

"I am sorry, I have no excuse. I have nothing other than to say, I'm really sorry, I'm deeply sorry sir. Emabinu daddy, emabinu sir."

The development followed a disagreement between Elliot and the party leadership after the APC primary for the Surulere Constituency I seat in May.

Elliot had withdrawn from the exercise, alleging intimidation and political pressure against his supporters. He subsequently rejected the outcome, stating that he would challenge the process through the party’s appeal mechanism.

The actor eventually lost the APC ticket to Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, who was believed to enjoy the backing of Gbajabiamila.

Nigerians express disappointment in Desmond Elliot following viral video of him kneeling before Gbajabiamila. Credit: desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

The video of Desmond Elliot on his knees begging Gbajabiamila is below:

Nigerians React to Desmond Elliot's Kneeling Apology

The footage and reports of the incident drew a flood of responses from Nigerians on X, with opinions ranging from disbelief to outright disgust.

@Mrczar_ wrote:

"Whatever they are running in that Lagos is nasty mehn. Someone's father"

@skood009 commented:

"If truly serving Nigerians were the goal and not personal enrichment, people would never kill, beg or manipulate their way back into power. This is not service; it is personal enrichment from our national resources. Desmond's political journey has ended. All this is the last"

@curtisblowz shared:

"Lol.. APC na cartel!. If yu jonse yu collect MENDING instantly and if them MEND you finish, you go still come kneel down beg or they make you irrelevant.. they keep their Men in check 💯.🤣"

@Ijendu2 wrote:

"You go Dey bow for your fellow man. You for just Dey your lane with you head high. Anu"

@MoiAuthentic asked:

"Can't you pick your career back and move on? Well, politics is juicier than any career."

@OsagieOche stated:

"I want to throw up."

@ObaDeyemi12 added:

"Doomed people. What nonsense is this, have something going for yourself else, you will beg men to survive."

Desmond Elliot returns to movie set

Legit.ng previously reported that Desmond Elliot appeared to be pick up where he left off in Nollywood, and his fans have a lot to say about it.

The actor and Lagos lawmaker was photographed on a film set alongside Ibrahim Chatta, marking what appears to be his return to the screen after a bruising political setback.

Elliot's reappearance on a movie set sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng