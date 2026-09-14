Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, made a bold prediction about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chances in the 2027 election

Omokri pointed to Tinubu's growing gubernatorial support and major rallies in Katsina and Kano as evidence of a stronger political base

The former presidential spokesman also argued that key factors that shaped the 2023 vote would play out differently in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has said President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election with a commanding lead, citing the Nigerian leader's expanded political support and improved standing since the 2023 poll.

Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, made the prediction on Sunday, September 13, 2026, during an appearance on Channels Television. He argued that Tinubu's position going into 2027 is significantly stronger than it was four years ago.

Reno Omokri says President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election by a commanding margin, citing his growing political support. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Omokri said:

"The best predictor of future events is past events.

"If this president could win the 2023 election with just, I think he had 19 governors at that time, he had a hostile government at the centre, he had the naira policy that was designed to ridicule him, to attack him, and then he had an opposition that said that, okay, they were going to win, and yet he won. How much more now that he's an incumbent, he has about 30 governors?"

'Tinubu's northern support on display'

Omokri pointed to recent political rallies in Katsina and Kano as signs of Tinubu's growing reach in Northern Nigeria, saying the crowd sizes were evidence of real momentum. When Okinbaloye challenged whether rally attendance could reliably predict electoral outcomes, Omokri shifted focus to governor alignments in states connected to the President's likely rivals.

He identified the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Atiku Abubakar and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer Peter Obi as Tinubu's most probable challengers in 2027.

Reno Omokri identifies Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as President Bola Tinubu’s most likely challengers in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

On Atiku's home state, he said:

"In Adamawa State, the present governor, the incumbent governor, and then the immediate past governor are for the president. They are mobilising for the president. They are holding rallies for the president."

He made a similar argument about Anambra state, noting that Governor Charles Soludo is actively supporting Tinubu's re-election bid.

Omokri predicts Tinubu's 2027 landslide win

Furthermore, Omokri addressed the role of the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket in shaping the 2023 result, arguing that it generated fear-driven protest votes from Christian communities that he does not expect to recur in 2027.

"There were protest votes because people had never seen in Nigeria a Muslim-Muslim ticket. So there was a lot of fear-based votes by Christians who thought that, okay, well, we're going to be having a government that's going to be anti-Christian," he said.

He argued that Tinubu's attendance at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome had helped ease those concerns, saying:

"We've had Christian presidents who never did that under Yakubu Gowon."

Omokri concluded with a firm prediction:

"Nigerians have fared well under this administration. So that protest vote is going to disappear. The president is going to win by a very wide majority in 2027."

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The political climate reached a point where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had to issue a warning that campaigning at that time was illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Source: Legit.ng