Nigerian School Resumption: Lamentation as Fees Increase Drastically

Private schools across Nigeria increased tuition fees by between 30 and 40 per cent as the new term began on Monday, September 15, 2026

The Federal Ministry of Education debunked a fake circular claiming unity colleges postponed resumption by three weeks

School owners, parents, and teachers have all weighed in on how the fee hikes and fuel prices are affecting school runs

Nigerian parents and guardians returned their children to school this week facing significantly higher tuition bills, with most private schools raising fees by between 30 and 40 per cent ahead of the new term.

A private secondary school in the Ipaja area of Lagos raised its per-term tuition from N86,000 to N124,000, while another school in Egbeda moved its fee from N250,000 to N320,000 per term. Even parents with children in Lagos state public schools who cannot provide a tax clearance certificate now pay a N20,100 levy, up from N10,100.

Lagos parents face sharply higher private-school tuition. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

School runs under pressure from fuel prices

Rising fuel costs are adding another layer of difficulty for families. A parent, John Aderiye, said driving his child to school would cost him roughly N10,000 in fuel per round trip, a sum he considered unsustainable.

He opted instead to hire a tricyclist from his neighbourhood to handle school transport at a lower monthly cost.

At least one school in the Alagbado area of Lagos has scrapped its bus service entirely, leaving parents to arrange their own transport or pay for hostel accommodation.

The President of the Lagos Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Otunba Yusuf Alaka, defended the increases, saying they did not go far enough given rising operational costs.

He pointed to mounting unpaid fees from previous terms, higher staff wages, and government levies as pressures school owners face daily.

"In some parts of Lagos now, you can't pay a teacher less than N150,000 monthly," he said.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, acknowledged the challenges facing school owners but urged them to cap increases at 20 per cent.

He noted that most parents do not benefit from salary increases and are already stretched thin.

"I would advise that they don't go beyond their capacities," he said, encouraging families to consider more affordable private school options.

The Chairman of the Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Hassan Akintoye, asked parents not to withdraw their children from school despite the hardship.

"Education is the best legacy we can give them," he said.

FG dismisses fake unity college circular

Separately, the Federal Ministry of Education on Saturday night, September 12, rejected a document circulating on social media that claimed unity colleges nationwide had postponed resumption by three weeks.

Spokesperson Boriowo Folasade described the circular as fraudulent, noting it carried a fabricated date of September 8, 2026, a false reference number, and the name of a non-existent permanent secretary.

The ministry confirmed that Monday, September 14, remained the approved resumption date for all federal unity colleges.

The fake circular emerged amid tensions over the federal government's decision to hand Kings College, Lagos, to its Old Boys Association, a move that prompted the Parent Teacher Association of unity colleges to call for a resumption boycott.

FG announces resumption of unity schools

Previously, Legit.ng the Federal Ministry of Education confirmed that all federal unity colleges across Nigeria will reopen on Monday, September 14, 2026, for the commencement of the new academic session.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, gave the assurance while addressing students, parents, guardians and other stakeholders, saying the necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe and smooth return to school.

Source: Legit.ng