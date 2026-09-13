NPA Reacts as Former General Manger and CEO Tukur Dies

Bamanga Tukur, a former General Manager and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Ports Authority, died on Saturday, September 12, 2026

NPA Managing Director Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho joined the Adamawa State Governor to receive the body of the late elder statesman

Tukur, who was 90 years old at the time of his death, was described as a pillar of trade facilitation in Nigeria

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has mourned the death of Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who served as the authority's General Manager and Chief Executive between 1975 and 1982. Tukur died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the age of 90.

NPA Managing Director Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho conveyed the authority's grief in a statement signed by General Manager Corporate Affairs, Ikechukwu Onyemekara. Dantsoho also joined the Executive Governor of Adamawa State to receive the remains of the late businessman and elder statesman.

NPA mourns Bamanga Tukur, the former ports chief. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Twitter

NPA MD pays tribute to Tukur

In his tribute, Dantsoho said the NPA stood with the family of the deceased and the wider Nigerian public during this period of grief.

"I will like to on behalf of the entire Management and Staff of the NPA express our profound condolences and deepest sympathies to his immediate family, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the good people of Adamawa State on the demise of a pillar of trade facilitation and an inspiration to many," he said.

Tukur, widely regarded as a distinguished figure in Nigerian business and public life, led the NPA during a formative period for the country's maritime sector. His tenure spanned seven years, during which the authority played a central role in managing Nigeria's port infrastructure and trade operations.

A legacy in trade and public service

Beyond his time at the NPA, Tukur built a reputation as an international businessman and statesman, with influence that extended well beyond Nigeria's borders. His death has drawn condolences from within the global trade facilitation community, according to the NPA statement.

The authority described him as an inspiration to many and acknowledged his contribution to building the foundations of Nigeria's ports administration.

Tukur reacts to the death of Tukur

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu expressed grief over the passing of Bamanga Mohammed Tukur, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who died on Saturday, September 12, at the age of 90.

A statement from Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the President regarded Tukur as a "towering figure" whose life's work touched public administration, governance, industry, politics and pan-African business leadership.

Source: Legit.ng