Madonna University, the first fully licensed private university in Nigeria, has officially opened its 2026/2027 academic session fee portal for fresh applicants

The university, which is the first private Catholic university in West Africa, has set a mandatory medical test fee for all new students admitted for the session

It is noteworthy that fresh applicants must visit the payment portal to complete the required medical test payment

Madonna University has opened its fee payment portal for the 2026/2027 academic session, revealing that all fresh applicants must pay a mandatory medical test fee of ₦30,000 before completing their admission process.

The fee, which applies to every new student seeking admission for the upcoming session, was disclosed through the university's official fee summary on its admissions platform. No category of fresh applicant is exempt from the charge.

Madonna University publishes mandatory medical fee for new students. Photo Credit: Madonna University

Source: UGC

Madonna University: What fresh applicants need to know

The ₦30,000 medical test fee is a standalone charge separate from other admission-related payments. The university directed all prospective students to use the designated payment portal to settle the fee.

No deadline for payment was stated in the fee summary, but the requirement is tied to the 2026/2027 academic session, meaning applicants will need to complete the process as part of their admission procedures.

About Madonna University

Madonna University is a private Catholic university with campuses in Elele, Rivers State; Okija, Anambra State; and Akpugo, Enugu State.

It is one of Nigeria's licensed private universities and offers programmes across faculties including law, pharmacy, engineering, and health sciences.

Prospective students can find more information about the admission process and associated fees on the Madonna University admissions page.

Madonna University's best student rejects FUTMinna admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Madonna University's best graduating student had shared why she declined her FUTMinna admission.

The intelligent 22-year-old from Ebonyi graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering with a 4.91 CGPA.

She opened up about why she chose Madonna University instead.

Source: Legit.ng