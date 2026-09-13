Margaret Obi was spotted carrying a Hermes Kelly 35 Malachite bag officially priced at £131,938.81 on Hermes' website

The bag converts to roughly ₦237 million at current exchange rates, drawing fierce scrutiny on social media

Tinubu supporters are using the viral sighting to challenge Peter Obi's long-standing promise to reduce the cost of governance

A luxury handbag has ignited a fresh political firestorm in Nigeria, this time with Peter Obi at the centre of it, even though he wasn't the one carrying it.

Footage and images circulating widely across Nigerian social media show Margaret Obi, wife of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, at what appears to be an airport or event, dressed in green and carrying what commentators have identified as a Hermes Kelly 35 in Malachite, a bag listed on Hermes' official website at £131,938.81, which at current exchange rates converts to approximately ₦237 million.

Peter Obi’s wife’s designer handbag turns heads as its reported cost emerges. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Instagram

The images spread rapidly, accompanied by pointed commentary. A viral video on Instagram featured a man filming himself in commentary style, with on-screen graphics overlaying event footage of Mrs Obi and the bag's price tag, alongside the question:

"Why is Peter Obi's wife carrying a £132k bag if he's willing to cut cost of governance?"

Peter Obi's Cost-of-Governance Promise Under Scrutiny

Peter Obi built much of his 2023 presidential campaign on the promise of fiscal discipline and reducing the cost of running government in Nigeria.

That message resonated deeply with millions of young Nigerians known as the "Obidient" movement. Now, supporters of President Bola Tinubu are seizing on the bag's reported price to question Obi's credibility, arguing that the optics contradict the frugal image he has cultivated. Critics online are also speculating about what Obi might do with public funds if he ever assumes the presidency, using the bag as a referendum on his lifestyle and sincerity.

However, it is important to note that no confirmed evidence exists that the bag was purchased at that price, or that it was bought at all.

The ₦237 million figure being widely shared online is based solely on the official Hermes retail price converted to naira, and the bag could have been gifted, rented, or acquired by other means.

Watch the viral commentary video that sparked the debate:

Peter Obi has not responded to the claims, and Margaret Obi has made no public statement addressing the controversy.

Peter Obi’s wife’s latest handbag raises eyebrows over its reported price tag. Credit: peterobi

Source: Getty Images

Atiku told to endorse Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, was urged to support Peter Obi as ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Obidient Movement leader, Tanko Yakasai, emphasises Obi's significance amid debates over ADC's future direction.

Divided Obidient supporters insist it's Peter Obi or nothing for the upcoming elections, while reacting to the comment of the Obidient leader.

Source: Legit.ng