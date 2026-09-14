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Canada Announces 36 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for International Experience Canada
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Canada Announces 36 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for International Experience Canada

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Canada confirmed 36 countries and territories with bilateral youth mobility agreements that qualify for its International Experience Canada programme (IEC)
  • The full list includes major nations such as Australia, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, among others
  • No African country made the list of nations eligible for the IEC work and travel opportunity in Canada

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Canada has published the full list of 36 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for its International Experience Canada (IEC) programme, a youth mobility initiative built on bilateral agreements between Canada and partner nations.

The IEC allows young people from eligible countries to live, work, and travel in Canada for a period of time, offering an international experience beyond standard tourism or student visas.

Canada announces countries that are eligible for International Experience Canada
Countries qualified for International Experience Canada. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries eligible for International Experience Canada

The 36 countries and territories confirmed as eligible are:

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  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Chile
  6. Costa Rica
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hong Kong
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland
  18. Italy
  19. Japan
  20. Latvia
  21. Lithuania
  22. Luxembourg
  23. Netherlands
  24. New Zealand
  25. Norway
  26. Poland
  27. Portugal
  28. Republic of Korea (South Korea)
  29. San Marino
  30. Slovakia
  31. Slovenia
  32. Spain
  33. Sweden
  34. Switzerland
  35. Taiwan
  36. United Kingdom

Read also

UK Youth Mobility scheme 2026: 13 Countries with high visa quotas announced

The list is dominated by European nations, alongside a number of Asia-Pacific countries and a handful from Latin America.

Africa left out of the IEC List

Notably absent from the list is any country from the African continent. Nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are not among the eligible territories, meaning young people across Africa remain unable to access the IEC pathway. Applicants from non-listed countries would need to explore other immigration or work permit routes to enter Canada for similar purposes.

The announcement is relevant given ongoing conversations about mobility opportunities and the global demand among young Africans, particularly Nigerians, for legal pathways to work and live abroad.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced other documents travellers must provide before boarding their flight with eTA.

UK Youth Mobility: 13 countries' visa quota

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its 2026 Youth Mobility Scheme, including the 13 countries and territories eligible to apply and their annual visa quotas. Australia received the largest allocation, with 38,500 places, while some countries received only 100.

The scheme allows eligible young people to live and work in the UK for up to two years, but no African country made the 2026 list. This means applicants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa remain excluded from the route.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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