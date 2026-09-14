Influential Northern Governor Announces Preferred Presidential Candidate Ahead of 2027
- Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal received the Director-General of the Tinubu 2027 Presidential Campaign Council at Government House in Gusau on Friday
- Lawal declared his administration's commitment to President Tinubu's reelection bid, using striking language to describe the level of support he intends to provide
- Campaign Council DG Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar stressed the importance of engaging community leaders across Zamfara to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has thrown his administration's full weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reelection campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The governor made the pledge on Friday during a meeting at the Government House in Gusau, where he hosted Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar, the Director-General of the Tinubu 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, alongside a group of key stakeholders.
Lawal said the gathering was focused on building momentum for Yari's role in the campaign and bringing stakeholders together around the shared goal of returning Tinubu to power.
The governor described Yari as a son of the region and called on those present to rally behind him as he coordinates the campaign effort, Daily Trust reported.
"It is therefore important for us to support him in this assignment and seek the cooperation and support of all stakeholders towards the success of Mr President's re-election bid, God willing," Lawal said.
Zamfara governor on commitment to Tinubu campaign
When asked about how far his administration was willing to go, Lawal left little room for doubt.
"In terms of our commitment, if there is anything beyond 100 per cent, I would say we are committed beyond 100 per cent," he said.
He added that the effort was a collective one, saying,
"We are all together in this effort and, by the grace of Almighty Allah, we will succeed."
Yari, speaking at the same meeting, acknowledged that the responsibility of leading the campaign council was significant. He said the council's approach would centre on reaching community leaders rather than relying solely on politicians to drive mobilisation.
Yari stresses role of community leaders
Addressing the gathering, Yari noted that many of those in attendance held influence that went beyond formal politics, Vanguard reported.
"Despite the fact that many of those present are not politicians, they are leaders in their respective communities and places of origin. They command the respect of their people, and people listen to them," he said.
He confirmed that the campaign council planned to continue engaging such figures across the country in the months leading up to the 2027 presidential election.
Zulum: North will make next President after Tinubu
Previousy, Legit.ng reported that Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum asked Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu's administration as it works to tackle insecurity, poverty and other pressing challenges facing the country.
Zulum spoke on Sunday, September 13, in Kaduna after an engagement meeting with Northern Nigerian women Ulama and Islamic scholars, where he touched on politics, security and the role of women in building peace.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944