Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal received the Director-General of the Tinubu 2027 Presidential Campaign Council at Government House in Gusau on Friday

Lawal declared his administration's commitment to President Tinubu's reelection bid, using striking language to describe the level of support he intends to provide

Campaign Council DG Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar stressed the importance of engaging community leaders across Zamfara to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has thrown his administration's full weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reelection campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor made the pledge on Friday during a meeting at the Government House in Gusau, where he hosted Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar, the Director-General of the Tinubu 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, alongside a group of key stakeholders.

Lawal supports Tinubu’s return with an extraordinary commitment. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@PeterObi/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Lawal said the gathering was focused on building momentum for Yari's role in the campaign and bringing stakeholders together around the shared goal of returning Tinubu to power.

The governor described Yari as a son of the region and called on those present to rally behind him as he coordinates the campaign effort, Daily Trust reported.

"It is therefore important for us to support him in this assignment and seek the cooperation and support of all stakeholders towards the success of Mr President's re-election bid, God willing," Lawal said.

Zamfara governor on commitment to Tinubu campaign

When asked about how far his administration was willing to go, Lawal left little room for doubt.

"In terms of our commitment, if there is anything beyond 100 per cent, I would say we are committed beyond 100 per cent," he said.

He added that the effort was a collective one, saying,

"We are all together in this effort and, by the grace of Almighty Allah, we will succeed."

Yari, speaking at the same meeting, acknowledged that the responsibility of leading the campaign council was significant. He said the council's approach would centre on reaching community leaders rather than relying solely on politicians to drive mobilisation.

Yari stresses role of community leaders

Addressing the gathering, Yari noted that many of those in attendance held influence that went beyond formal politics, Vanguard reported.

"Despite the fact that many of those present are not politicians, they are leaders in their respective communities and places of origin. They command the respect of their people, and people listen to them," he said.

He confirmed that the campaign council planned to continue engaging such figures across the country in the months leading up to the 2027 presidential election.

Zulum: North will make next President after Tinubu

Previousy, Legit.ng reported that Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum asked Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu's administration as it works to tackle insecurity, poverty and other pressing challenges facing the country.

Zulum spoke on Sunday, September 13, in Kaduna after an engagement meeting with Northern Nigerian women Ulama and Islamic scholars, where he touched on politics, security and the role of women in building peace.

Source: Legit.ng