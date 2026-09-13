Steenberg police rescued a 25-year-old e-hailing driver who was kidnapped and defiled by five suspects in Heathfield, Cape Town

The suspects demanded R4 000 ransom from the victim's brother before police tracked the victim using his vehicle's GPS tracker

Two female and three male suspects ranging from 16 to 48 years old were arrested and face charges at Wynberg Magistrate's Court

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Steenberg, South Africa - Steenberg police in South Africa rescued a 25-year-old e-hailing driver after he was kidnapped, defiled, and held for ransom by a group of five suspects on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The suspects, comprising two women and three men, contacted the victim's brother after abducting him, demanding R4,000 in cash for his release.

Police track kidnapped e-hailing driver using car GPS, rescue him and arrest 5 suspects. Photo credit: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Police responded to the tip-off and traced the victim to Southampton Road in Heathfield using the GPS tracker fitted to his vehicle, where they found and freed him.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the SA Police Service X handle @SAPoliceService on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

How the kidnapping unfolded

Investigators say the victim first met one of the female suspects the previous week through his e-hailing work.

The two exchanged numbers and kept in contact throughout the week before agreeing to meet on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

When he arrived at their arranged meeting point, the group ambushed him. He was kidnapped, and both female suspects sexually assaulted him during his time in captivity.

Suspects to appear in Wynberg court

Police arrested all five suspects at the scene. The two women are aged 23 and 34. The three male suspects are aged 16, 42, and 48.

All five are expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday, September 14, 2026, to face charges related to the kidnapping and sexual assault.

Favour blamed amid alleged sexual assault allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that King Chidi sparked outrage online after blaming Favour, the 20-year-old who took her life after an alleged sexual assault by Odogwu Asaba.

Chidi shared a photo of Favour and questioned her character, arguing she put herself at risk by meeting a stranger at a hotel without her parents' knowledge.

His comments drew fierce criticism from social media users who accused him of victim-blaming.

Source: Legit.ng