Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma released a video warning Rita Dominic that forces within the movie industry are plotting to end her marriage

The prophet urged the actress to avoid reacting publicly to whatever situation arises, saying that going public would only worsen things

Fans flooded the comment section with prayers after the prophecy began circulating online

Rita Dominic's marriage has sparked widespread conversation online after a prophet released a video warning the veteran Nollywood actress of a supposed plot against her union.

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma, in the video that has since gone viral, claimed to have received a divine message specifically for the actress, addressing her throughout as "Mrs. Rita Dominic."

Rita Dominic’s marriage sparks reactions following alarming prophecy. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

What the Prophet Said About Rita Dominic's Marriage

According to the prophet, certain individuals within the Nigerian movie industry have made it their mission to remove Rita from her marriage. He warned that these unnamed parties plan to engineer situations designed to provoke her into reacting publicly, which he said would only make things worse.

"They are about to orchestrate a certain pattern. And if you get angry towards situations and you decide to come public, it's going to be a problem," the prophet said.

He urged the actress to resist the urge to address any controversy in the open, insisting that a public response was exactly what her adversaries were counting on.

"They want you to divorce, they want you to separate, but do not attempt what they want you to do. Do not answer their prayers. Rather, keep their prayers hungry," he added.

Rita Dominic married filmmaker Fidelis Anosike in 2022 after years in the public eye as one of Nollywood's most celebrated actresses.

Beyond the marriage warning, Prophet Boma also told Rita that God has placed a calling on her life to champion women's rights and advocate for the vulnerable.

He said this assignment is set to take shape in 2027 and beyond, adding that business breakthroughs and property acquisition are also on the horizon for her.

Watch the warning video from Prophet Abel Tamunominabo:

Fans React to Rita Dominic’s Prophecy

The video drew an outpouring of prayers from followers across social media, with many calling on God to protect the actress and her husband.

@odiliambahzinkeng wrote:

"GOD of divine direction take all the glory 🙌."

@giftimmaculate commented:

"@ritadominic plz don't take this for granted."

@lylylinus shared:

"God thank you for this revelation for anything revealed is concealed, glory glory for her marriage shall last to eternity, Amen."

@ikwoiyanam3 stated:

"I reject it for her in Jesus ' name. God will scatter their plans."

@veval_store wrote:

"God forbid 🙏@ritadominic."

@just_chinyere said:

"God Almighty will protect her marriage in Jesus' name Amen 🙏."

@prince_world_empire added:

"May God protect her and her marriage to last forever in they life's Amen."

Rita Dominic’s marriage draws mixed reactions after scary prophecy. Credit: @ritadomonic

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic reflects on Nollywood journey with Genevieve

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Dominic took a walk down memory lane as she opened up about her early days in the Nigerian film industry alongside fellow screen star Genevieve Nnaji.

Rita took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself and the actress on her 50th birthday. She mentioned that when they first started their careers in Nollywood, they were just "passionate girls" with a dream.

She stated that looking around and realising how far they had come made her proud, adding that they didn't walk alone.

Source: Legit.ng