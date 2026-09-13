Former south-east spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Denge Josef Onoh, issued a direct ultimatum to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over his political allegiance

Onoh described Wike's 'Rainbow Coalition' as a threat to APC structures, comparing it to tactics that split the PDP

Onoh warned that cross-party voting strategies being promoted by the coalition could cost APC its parliamentary majority in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Denge Josef Onoh, former south-east spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, has called on Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to either formally register as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or remove himself from the ruling party's internal affairs ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported on Saturday, September 12, by Vanguard, Onoh, who also chairs the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu House of Assembly, made the demand in a statement.

Denge Josef Onoh urges FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to formally join the APC or step aside from the party’s internal affairs ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

He described Wike's political grouping, referred to as the 'Rainbow Coalition', as a calculated threat to the ruling party.

Onoh said:

"This so-called 'Rainbow Coalition' is a toxic distraction, a political mirage, and a well-calculated vehicle for personal ambition that will ultimately undermine the All Progressives Congress and jeopardise the presidential election if left unchecked."

Onoh dismisses Wike’s coalition as weak

Onoh dismissed attempts to draw parallels between Wike's current coalition and the G5 governors' alliance that shaped the 2023 elections. He said the G5 was a coalition of five sitting governors who each commanded real state-level political structures, built around the principle of regional equity. The current arrangement, he argued, bore no resemblance to that.

"Today, Wike's new 'Rainbow Coalition' has completely crumbled from that standard. It is not an alliance of powerful state executives; it is a desperate collection of political castaways, disgruntled ex-office holders, and floating political contractors who hold no real electoral value in their own political wards," he said.

He also questioned the coalition's reach beyond Rivers state, arguing that Wike's influence remained largely localised and that attempts to extend a "fractured blueprint" across other geopolitical zones would not deliver meaningful votes to President Tinubu.

Onoh accuses Nyesom Wike of undermining APC structures through his disputes with governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Hope Uzodimma. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Onoh warns PDP's Wike

Onoh took aim at Wike's recent public disagreements with Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, calling those disputes a deliberate attempt to weaken APC structures in the north-central and south-east.

"By attacking highly respected APC governors who are the authentic custodians of the party's grassroots votes, Wike is actively sowing the same seeds of discord that he used to tear the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) apart," Onoh said.

Furthermore, Onoh warned against strategies that encourage voters to back the APC in the presidential contest while supporting opposition candidates in National Assembly races, arguing that such an approach could strip the party of its legislative majority since both elections run concurrently.

"We cannot exchange a robust, organic party victory for a transactional arrangement," he said.

Onoh concluded with a firm position:

"Our position is simple: either Nyesom Wike fully, formally and unconditionally registers as a card-carrying member of the APC at his political ward, or he must step aside immediately."

Read more on Wike

Wike vows to raise opposition's blood pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said his mission ahead of the 2027 elections is to ensure that opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, remain politically unsettled and under pressure.

The FCT minister insisted there is currently no credible, organised opposition in Nigeria, saying internal divisions within the PDP had left the political landscape without a clear frontrunner to challenge President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng