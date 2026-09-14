Court Remands Husband and Wife Over Murder of 25-Year-Old Housewife

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti ordered the remand of couple Lamidi Salau, 67, and Lamidi Aina Abigail, 65, in connection with the death of Kehinde Omize

The two defendants face charges of conspiracy to murder and murder, with a third suspect still at large

The court adjourned the case until October 9, 2026, pending a legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti has ordered that a husband and wife be held in custody following their alleged roles in the killing of Kehinde Omize, a 25-year-old housewife.

Lamidi Salau, 67, and his wife, Lamidi Aina Abigail, 65, were sent to the Correctional Facility in Ado-Ekiti after the court heard charges of conspiracy to murder and murder against them. A third suspect linked to the case remains at large.

Ado-Ekiti Court orders couple’s remand as murder charges unfold in high-profile Kehinde Omize case. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Dailytrust, prosecuting officer ASP Akinwale Oriyomi told the court that there was sufficient grounds to remand the couple and the unnamed third suspect, adding that the alleged offences took place within the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District on September 9, 2026.

Charges and legal basis

The prosecutor said the charges fall under Sections 244 and 234 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti 2021, which govern murder and conspiracy to commit murder respectively.

ASP Oriyomi applied for a 30-day remand order, explaining that investigators still needed more time to complete their work and that the case file had already been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice. The court did not take the pleas of the two defendants, who were represented by Barrister L. A. Fasanmi.

Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun granted the prosecution's application and ordered that Salau and Abigail be held at the Correctional Facility in Ado-Ekiti pending further proceedings. The matter was adjourned to October 9, 2026, for mention.

Chief Magistrate Adeosun grants remand order, sending suspects to Correctional Facility in Ado-Ekiti. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

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Court remands former NBA chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that Gabriel Nkup Tsenyen, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Shendam branch in Plateau State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, be held in the custody of the Department of State Services. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik said Tsenyen will be in DSS custody while the court examines whether he can legally face a new set of charges.

Source: Legit.ng