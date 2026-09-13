Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo reacted to an Oxford-Metro Analytics poll showing President Tinubu ahead of two major opposition figures

The Oxford Metro Analytics National Trust Poll placed Tinubu first, with Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar trailing behind

Nigerians took to social media to question the poll's credibility and what it means for the 2027 presidential race

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has come first in the Oxford Metro Analytics National Trust Poll, finishing ahead of NDC's Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo reacted to the result on Sunday, September 13, 2026, reposting a report about the poll on his X account with a smiling emoji.

Keyamo reacts to the Oxford-Metro poll with a smiling emoji. Photo credit: @fkeyamo/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Commander of the Order of the Niger, did not add any written commentary beyond the emoji.

Nigerians respond to Oxford Metro Poll

The minister's post drew sharp reactions from Nigerians on X @fkeyamo, with many questioning the relevance of the poll to real electoral outcomes.

@UchennaOkp4282 wrote:

"Let him lead in the Oxford biscuits poll while Peter Obi leads in real-time election polls, everyone goes home happy 😊"

@nsidaniel was blunt:

"Unfortunately for you, Oxford Metro will not be voting come 2027. By God's grace 😇😇🙏"

@Tochukwu_UO took a closer look at the numbers:

"The APC should be panicking. Defeat is staring them right in the face. Even with all their lies, propaganda & control of 33 governors, Obi trailed by just over 1,000. Based on this result, I can comfortably say that Obi is leading Tinubu. And he truly is."

Not all responses were critical of Tinubu. @kxlwow backed the president, writing:

"Tinubu will beat anyone in real life, in dreams, at the polls…even in Obi's dream, Tinubu will beat him."

@Engr_OV offered a more cautious take:

"That's a welcome development, but tell your principal to test his popularity during the presidential election."

@CordonOfficial questioned the poll's local relevance, saying:

"Oxford metro sounds like an uptown Matrix; please come down and see the suffering people's matrix to understand how many people are in Nigeria."

@Anthonyify4real dismissed the result entirely:

"This is the reason for all these fraudulent sponsored unknown polls. Nigerians are wiser. A big shock awaits Tinubu and his gangs come 2027."

2027 race taking shape

The poll result adds to the growing conversation around the 2027 presidential contest.

The Oxford Metro Analytics poll is the latest in a series of pre-election surveys testing the popularity of Nigeria's leading political figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Only God can stop Tinubu in 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Datti Baba-Ahmed made the remarks during a TrustTV interview focused on political activities ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate credited Tinubu's 16 years of political organising as the foundation of his dominance.

Datti compared Tinubu's position to Atiku Abubakar's, raising questions about the opposition's ability to mount a serious challenge.

Source: Legit.ng