Bowen University released its approved 2026/2027 school fees schedule covering all programmes offered at the institution

Cyber Security students face the steepest bill among the three courses highlighted, with total approved fees reaching nearly ₦1.6 million

Chemistry and Anatomy fees differ significantly in academic charges, with accommodation and other fees remaining uniform across all three courses

Bowen University has published its official school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, and the figures are drawing attention from prospective students and parents weighing their options.

Legit.ng breaks down the approved costs for three of the university's most sought-after courses: Cyber Security, Chemistry, and Anatomy.

Bowen University releases approved 2026/2027 fees. Photo Source: Bowen University

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Cyber Security fees at Bowen University

Cyber Security carries the highest price tag of the three programmes. Students enrolled in the course are expected to pay a total of ₦1,597,750.00 for the session. That figure breaks down as follows:

- Academic fees: ₦1,077,750.00

- Accommodation: ₦250,000.00

- Other fees: ₦170,000.00

- Bench fees: ₦100,000.00

Chemistry fees at Bowen University

Chemistry is the most affordable of the three highlighted programmes, with a total approved fee of ₦1,001,990.00. The breakdown is:

- Academic fees: ₦561,990.00

- Accommodation: ₦250,000.00

- Other fees: ₦170,000.00

- Bench fees: ₦20,000.00

Anatomy fees at Bowen University

Anatomy sits between the two other courses in terms of cost, with total approved fees of ₦1,448,492.65. Students in the programme will pay the following:

- Academic fees: ₦1,018,492.65

- Accommodation: ₦250,000.00

- Other fees: ₦170,000.00

- Bench fees: ₦10,000.00

It is worth noting that accommodation and other fees are uniform across all three courses at ₦250,000.00 and ₦170,000.00, respectively. The key differences lie in the academic and bench fees, which vary considerably depending on the programme chosen.

Bowen University releases 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Bowen University had published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for selected undergraduate programmes, including Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Theatre Arts.

Medicine and Surgery had the highest approved fee among the three programmes, while Theatre Arts was the most affordable. The fees covered 100-level students and excluded accommodation and bench fees.

Source: Legit.ng