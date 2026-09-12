Muhammad Ismail City, the immediate past Independent Commissioner of the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, formally endorsed Isa Ali Pantami for governor

City cited Pantami's record as NITDA Director-General and Minister of Communications as proof of his capacity to transform Gombe State

The endorsement was made at a meeting held in Pantami's office on September 12, 2026

Muhammad Ismail City, the immediate past Independent Commissioner of the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission and former Executive Chairman of Akko Local Government Council, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsed Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami for the governorship of Gombe State.

City made the declaration on September 12, 2026, during a meeting held at Pantami's office, where he announced he was throwing his weight and political network behind the former federal minister's gubernatorial ambition.

Muhammad Ismail City resigns from APC and endorses Isa Ali Pantami of the PDP in Bauchi Photo Credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

In a signed statement, City said his experience as both an electoral official and a grassroots administrator gave him a clear understanding of what the state needs in its next governor.

City's case for Pantami

City pointed to Pantami's tenure as Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and his subsequent service as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, as evidence of his administrative capability.

He added that Pantami's plan for the state includes modernising the agricultural sector, revitalising education, and creating economic opportunities across both urban and rural communities.

City described the state as being at a "critical crossroads" that demands a leader with "unquestionable integrity, international exposure, and a proven track record of transformative governance."

Call to action for Akko stakeholders

Beyond the personal endorsement, City used the statement to urge his political associates, stakeholders within Akko Local Government, and Gombe residents broadly to rally behind Pantami's candidacy.

"I call upon all my political associates, the stakeholders of Akko Local Government, and the patriotic citizens of Gombe State to join hands and support this noble cause," he said.

The statement was countersigned by Professor Suleiman Mohammed Gombe on behalf of the Pantamiyya Movement, a group organising support for Pantami's governorship bid.

See the statement shared by Pantami on X here:

Seyi Makinde taunts Oyo APC governorship candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo publicly called out APC governorship candidate Sharafadeen Alli over a viral social media video.

Makinde made the remarks while speaking in Yoruba at a public outing, linking the video to the 2027 governorship race in Oyo state.

The governor drew a sharp contrast between voting for his candidate and voting for Alli, raising questions about the state's future.

Source: Legit.ng