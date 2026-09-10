Prophet Sunday Ayanda Daramola shared a revelation about the 2027 presidential election in Africa's largest democracy

Prophet Daramola claimed one top candidate will use spiritual power to sway a large number of voters to his side

The prophet explained that he has already seen the eventual winner and promised to reveal the name very soon

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A Nigerian prophet, Sunday Daramola, has made a bold prediction about the 2027 presidential election, saying spiritual forces will decide who takes the presidency, Legit.ng reports.

Daramola, who shared the prophecy recently in a Facebook post, said he received a divine revelation about the forthcoming contest. According to him, one of the candidates will harness spiritual power to draw a significant number of voters to his camp, and this will ultimately determine the outcome of the election.

Prophet Sunday Daramola makes a prophecy about the 2027 presidential election involving Peter Obi, President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The purported divine revelation was unveiled via The Glory of Salvation and Prophecy Apostolic Church's official Facebook page.

The Christian leader, however, did not name the candidate in question.

Daramola's prediction of 2027 election

Beyond the spiritual dimension, Daramola also predicted that internal divisions within some political parties would persist right up to election day, and that this fighting could cost those parties at the polls.

Furthermore, the cleric noted that the declaration of a winner would not be received without controversy. While some Nigerians would welcome the result, others would not, though he predicted the country would settle into peace and calm once the dust of the announcement had cleared.

Daramola said he had been shown what he described as a video of the person who would win the 2027 presidential election, but stopped short of disclosing that individual's identity. He wrote that he would reveal the name "very soon."

He closed his post with:

"Remember, Jesus is lord and a seer never a politician."

Read Prophet Daramola's full prophecy on the Facebook post below:

2027 election build-up

The 2027 general elections are already generating considerable political activity in Nigeria, with parties and prospective candidates repositioning ahead of the polls. President Bola Tinubu is seeking re-election, while opposition figures, including Peter Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in May, are also preparing their bids.

Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is also in the running for the presidency, in what could be his final attempt to become Nigeria’s president.

Legit.ng reports that prophetic declarations around elections are a recurring feature of Nigeria's political landscape, with various religious figures regularly making forecasts ahead of major polls.

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The political climate reached a point where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had to issue a warning that campaigning at that time was illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng