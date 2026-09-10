Adult film actor LuLu LoveBottom, real name Lucas Drake, was found dead at his Los Angeles-area home on Monday, September 7

Emergency services were called to the property following a report of an apparent unaliving himself, and LuLu was pronounced dead at the scene

Drake's final Instagram post appeared to be a farewell message, and his roommate later confirmed his passing online

Adult film actor Lucas Drake, known professionally as LuLu LoveBottom, has died at the age of 31.

According to TMZ, authorities found Drake unresponsive at a home in the Los Angeles area on the morning of Monday, September 7, following a report of an apparent s*icide.

Adult film actor LuLu Love was found dead at his Los Angeles-area home on Monday, September 7. Photos: Lulu.

Source: Instagram

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that an emergency call involving an adult male prompted the deployment of an engine and rescue units to the property. Drake was declared dead at the scene and was not taken to a hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department has since opened an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Drake's Final Instagram Post

In what appears to have been a farewell message, Drake's last Instagram post read: "I love you, and I'm sorry I was unable to make it to the end. GOODBYE FOREVER. Love, LuLu."

His roommate, identified only as Michael, later addressed the public through an Instagram comment beneath the post, confirming that Lucas "passed away in his room in our home." Michael also extended an open invitation to Drake's friends and family to attend a backyard gathering on Saturday to celebrate his life.

LAPD Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have characterised the death as an apparent killing himself, though the LAPD investigation remains active and no further details have been officially disclosed.

Drake had built a career in the adult film industry under his stage name, LuLu LoveBottom. He was 31 years old at the time of his death.

Emergency services were called to the property following a report of an apparent unaliving himself, and LuLu was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo: LuLu.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and has become a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation became a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng