SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo made the solar power pledge during a live television interview on Tuesday

Adebayo said his administration would build solar panel factories across Nigeria in partnership with China, Turkey and India

The SDP candidate also claimed up to 900,000 barrels of crude oil are still being stolen daily, which he linked to Nigeria's energy crisis

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2027 elections, has promised to place between 11 and 15 kilowatts of solar power on every rooftop in Nigeria within 11 months of taking office.

Legit.ng reports that Adebayo made the pledge on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, during an interview on Arise Television's 'Prime Time', where he was fielding questions on his economic and energy proposals.

SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo promises to install 11 to 15kW of solar power on every Nigerian rooftop within 11 months if elected. Photo credit: @Pres_Adebayo, @Tinsley_Ks

Source: Twitter

He said:

"I promise that between 11 to 15 kilowatts of solar power will be put on every roof within 11 months."

Adebayo's solar power plan

The SDP candidate said his administration would set up solar panel manufacturing factories across the country, with Nigerians trained to operate and maintain them. He proposed achieving this through partnerships with countries including China, Turkey, and India.

Adebayo said the idea was not untested, pointing to work he had already done in his hometown.

He said:

"I did an experiment in my hometown (Ondo Kingdom). I have about 2,000 people I trained on solar, because I manufacture the solar panels myself. I do lithium battery. The only thing I haven't got the technological power to do is the inverter. So I buy the inverter. I do the solar battery."

He argued that grouping solar installations into clusters across the country could generate up to 32,000 megawatts of electricity while also creating jobs. Under his proposal, the national grid would serve only as a backup in the event a cluster fails, rather than as the primary power source.

SDP's Adewole Adebayo outlines his plans to tackle oil theft, create jobs and expand solar-powered electricity across Nigeria. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

Oil theft and economic policy

Beyond solar energy, Adebayo addressed the country's wider economic challenges. He said as much as 900,000 barrels of crude oil were still being stolen daily, and that tackling theft would free up supply without requiring additional government spending.

He also argued that the federal government's investment in strategic sectors such as aviation, manufacturing, electricity, and education could drive job creation, with workers in those sectors earning incomes that feed back into the broader economy. Rather than handing strategic industries entirely to private operators, he proposed that government participate through operating and maintenance contracts.

Adebayo said he had previously advised the government on power sector issues and remained convinced that a solar-led approach, backed by local manufacturing capacity and skills training, offered a more practical path to stable electricity than continued reliance on the national grid alone.

Read more on Adewole Adebayo

Adebayo vows to cut petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebayo said he will reduce the prices of petrol, cooking gas and aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, to N200 per litre if elected president in 2027.

Adebayo said the proposed pricing regime would be implemented within 12 months of taking office.

Source: Legit.ng