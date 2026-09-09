SDP’s Adebayo Unveils 11-Month Solar Power Plan for Nigerians
- SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo made the solar power pledge during a live television interview on Tuesday
- Adebayo said his administration would build solar panel factories across Nigeria in partnership with China, Turkey and India
- The SDP candidate also claimed up to 900,000 barrels of crude oil are still being stolen daily, which he linked to Nigeria's energy crisis
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2027 elections, has promised to place between 11 and 15 kilowatts of solar power on every rooftop in Nigeria within 11 months of taking office.
Legit.ng reports that Adebayo made the pledge on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, during an interview on Arise Television's 'Prime Time', where he was fielding questions on his economic and energy proposals.
2027 elections: Influential prophet dumps Peter Obi for another presidential candidate, video trends
He said:
"I promise that between 11 to 15 kilowatts of solar power will be put on every roof within 11 months."
Adebayo's solar power plan
The SDP candidate said his administration would set up solar panel manufacturing factories across the country, with Nigerians trained to operate and maintain them. He proposed achieving this through partnerships with countries including China, Turkey, and India.
Adebayo said the idea was not untested, pointing to work he had already done in his hometown.
He said:
"I did an experiment in my hometown (Ondo Kingdom). I have about 2,000 people I trained on solar, because I manufacture the solar panels myself. I do lithium battery. The only thing I haven't got the technological power to do is the inverter. So I buy the inverter. I do the solar battery."
He argued that grouping solar installations into clusters across the country could generate up to 32,000 megawatts of electricity while also creating jobs. Under his proposal, the national grid would serve only as a backup in the event a cluster fails, rather than as the primary power source.
Oil theft and economic policy
Beyond solar energy, Adebayo addressed the country's wider economic challenges. He said as much as 900,000 barrels of crude oil were still being stolen daily, and that tackling theft would free up supply without requiring additional government spending.
He also argued that the federal government's investment in strategic sectors such as aviation, manufacturing, electricity, and education could drive job creation, with workers in those sectors earning incomes that feed back into the broader economy. Rather than handing strategic industries entirely to private operators, he proposed that government participate through operating and maintenance contracts.
Adebayo said he had previously advised the government on power sector issues and remained convinced that a solar-led approach, backed by local manufacturing capacity and skills training, offered a more practical path to stable electricity than continued reliance on the national grid alone.
Read more on Adewole Adebayo
- SDP's Adewole Adebayo asks Tinubu to resign, gives reason
- SDP’s Adebayo tackles Tinubu over rising insecurity
Adebayo vows to cut petrol price
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebayo said he will reduce the prices of petrol, cooking gas and aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, to N200 per litre if elected president in 2027.
Adebayo said the proposed pricing regime would be implemented within 12 months of taking office.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.