Actress Omotunde Ogundimu revealed that Funke Akindele called her and donated a large sum of money for her cancer treatment

The surprise call came shortly after Omotunde shared a video about her cervical cancer battle that moved many Nigerians

Omotunde took to social media to publicly thank Funke Akindele, with fans flooding the post with messages of support

Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu was left overwhelmed with gratitude on Thursday, September 10, 2026, after her colleague Funke Akindele reached out to her with a generous financial gift towards her ongoing cancer treatment.

Taking to Instagram, Omotunde shared that the first call she received that morning came unexpectedly from Funke, who went on to donate a significant sum of money to support her battle with cervical cancer.

Omotunde Ogundimu reveals Funke Akindele sent her money for her cancer treatment. Credit: omotundeogundimu/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

"The first call I got this morning was from Funke. Was really surprised cos I wasn't expecting it," Omotunde wrote in her post, adding, "She gave me huge amount of money ni o haaaaa mi o expect ẹ oooooooo."

The actress, clearly moved by the gesture, called on her followers to join her in celebrating Funke's kindness. She went further to pray for her colleague, writing:

"Iya ibeji God will never forsake you lailai, oni ri ogun aisan loruko Jesu. Aanu ama wa ẹ ri ni gbogbo ona. You will forever continue to grow from strength to strength."

Omotunde Ogundimu's Cancer Battle

The heartwarming development follows a video Omotunde had shared about her cervical cancer diagnosis, which drew widespread sympathy and attention from fans and fellow entertainers across Nigeria.

Funke Akindele, who is among the most celebrated actresses and filmmakers in Nollywood, was also one of the accounts that liked Omotunde's Instagram post, a detail that did not go unnoticed by followers.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele backed Kamo State's new cinema movie amid criticism online.

Funke Akindele funds Omotunde’s treatment with a generous donation. Credit: omotundeogundimu

Source: Instagram

Omotunde's heartfelt thank-you message to Funke Akindele is below:

Fans React to Funke Akindele's Generosity

The post quickly received reactions from fans praising Funke's compassion and praying for Omotunde's full recovery on Instagram.

@kim_silver33 commented:

"@funkejenifaakindele God will continue to bless you abundantly"

@dy_beddings wrote:

"More blessings Lafunky Tia ❤️"

@sucrepinky1 shared:

"God bless you Aunty and may her healing be permanent with good testimony ijn 👏👏👏"

@acejeweller_ng reacted:

"So thoughtful of her 👏"

@fowooflagos stated:

"@funkejenifaakindele 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 GOD bless u eternally"

Destiny Etiko calls for help over colleague's health

Legit.ng also reported that actress Destiny Etiko has made a heartfelt plea for assistance on behalf of her colleague, Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is currently battling cancer.

Etiko shared a video of the ailing actress, Cynthia (Nkachukwu Anijekwu), in which she opened up about her painful journey with the illness.

In the emotional clip, Cynthia revealed her challenges. She explained that her condition has worsened, requiring radiation and further surgery, which her family can no longer afford. Fighting back tears, she pleaded

Source: Legit.ng