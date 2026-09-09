First Lady Remi Tinubu visited Imo State on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, and addressed Catholic mothers at an official event

Remi Tinubu asked the women to pray for President Bola Tinubu while assuring them that his administration was committed to improving Nigeria

The First Lady revealed a personal motivation behind her husband's work, making a candid remark that drew attention online

First Lady Remi Tinubu has called on Catholic mothers in Imo State to pray for President Bola Tinubu, while assuring them that his administration remains committed to delivering results for Nigerians.

Remi Tinubu made the remarks during an official visit to Imo State on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, where she addressed members of the Catholic Mothers Association.

Oluremi Tinubu says she wants to enjoy Nigeria at old age Photo Credit: X/@SenRemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

Speaking directly to the women, she urged them to keep the President in their prayers, but was quick to add that the government would not rely on prayers alone to deliver on its promises.

She said:

"May God bless you. 'Make una pray for Mr President abeg, but we go work for una' and Nigeria will be better because I want to enjoy Nigeria in old age. I'm working for my old age; that's why we are doing all we are doing right now."

Remi Tinubu's candid remark on Nigeria's future

The First Lady's choice of words stood out, particularly her admission that personal interest in enjoying a better Nigeria in her later years is one of the driving forces behind the work of the Tinubu administration.

Her message blended a call for spiritual support with a pledge of continued government action, and framed the administration's efforts as a long-term investment in the country's future.

The visit to Imo State formed part of her wider engagements with women's groups and religious organisations across Nigeria.

See the video of the moment on X here:

First lady speaks on Akara controversy

Legit.ng earlier reported that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu spotlighted a young graduate who turned to selling akara after failing to secure employment, saying she subsequently equipped him with more resources.

Speaking at the launch of the National Community Food Bank in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Saturday, July 12, Tinubu said the graduate now employs 12 workers under his akara business.

Her remarks drew sharp criticism online, with many Nigerians questioning why the government's response to graduate unemployment is to celebrate street food vending rather than job creation.

Source: Legit.ng