Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate, announced a dual transmission plan for the 2027 general elections during an exclusive interview

Obi said his party intends to place a transmission system at every polling unit to relay results directly to the NDC situation room

The announcement drew mixed reactions from Nigerians who questioned whether the plan was technically and logistically feasible

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said his party plans to deploy a dual transmission system at every polling unit across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi disclosed this on Thursday, September 10, 2026, during an exclusive interview with Arise News.

Peter Obi promises dual transmission at every polling unit. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

The video was shared by Imran Muhammad via his X account @Imranmuhdz.

The clip, which ran for three minutes and 20 seconds, had gathered over 47,000 views by the time of publication.

"We are going to have dual transmission. This time around, we will make sure every polling unit has a system that transmits to our own situation room the correct results," Obi said in the interview.

Peter Obi's 2027 election strategy

The NDC flagbearer did not provide a breakdown of how the system would be funded or rolled out, but framed it as a direct response to concerns about the integrity of Nigeria's electoral process.

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, after leaving the Labour Party earlier that year.

Nigerians react to the announcement

The announcement drew a range of responses on X, with some users welcoming the idea while others raised practical objections.

@Greatiwuoenang wrote:

"Dual transmission could be a major step toward transparency, but the real test is whether every result can be independently verified."

@RealKenDIgili questioned whether the technology alone would be enough:

"The tech is the easy part. The real test is whether they actually get agents into enough polling units this time to make it mean something."

@olusola_oladapo challenged the logistics:

"You want every polling unit to transmit results to your party's situation room, even where your party has no polling-unit agent? And you intend to personally oversee everything yourself? Politics is about building a competent structure."

@Aminu2010A raised concerns about connectivity gaps:

"There are areas in Nigeria that don't have mobile network or internet connection. They have to rely on manual transmission of results, which is not a reliable channel. A united opposition is the option to remove the corrupt government of Tinubu."

@thepeoplegovt took a more sceptical view:

"What makes you think they will allow Nigerians to vote? You have to begin by developing a strategy to allow people to vote."

@waleadetokunbo1 cast doubt on Obi's position within the party itself:

"By then, he would have discovered that he was used to make the NDC a popular party and not to win the election. Seriake Dickson will reap the fruit of Peter Obi's labour."

Watch the exclusive interview that sparked the reaction below.

Peter Obi speaks on why northerners will celebrate him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Obi made bold claims about his 2027 presidential ambitions during an exclusive interview with Arise News.

The former Anambra state governor singled out the North as the region that stands to benefit most from his administration.

Obi argued that northern poverty predates fuel subsidy removal and that agriculture holds the key to solving the region's problems.

Source: Legit.ng