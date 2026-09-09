Natasha Osawaru introduced herself by her maiden name at the Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

The mother of two married 2Baba last year in a widely attended ceremony, making her decision to drop Idibia raise eyebrows

Fans flooded social media with questions and reactions after a video of the introduction went viral

Questions are swirling around the marriage of singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, after his wife was filmed introducing herself without his surname at a public function.

A video that circulated on social media on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, showed Natasha Osawaru attending a session at the Edo State House of Assembly, where she introduced herself using only her maiden name, Natasha Osawaru.

Reactions as 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, stirs concern following introduction of herself at Edo Assembly. Photo credit@natasgaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly caught the attention of fans, who noted that the introduction made no mention of "Idibia" at all.

The couple tied the knot last year in a ceremony that attracted widespread attention, with photos and videos from the event widely shared online.

Given how public and celebrated the wedding was, many followers found it striking that Natasha chose not to go by the Idibia name during her introduction at the assembly.

Fans ask questions as 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, introduces herself at Edo Assembly. Photo credit@2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

Breakup rumours gain momentum

Speculation that the two had gone their separate ways had already been making the rounds before the video surfaced.

For many online, Natasha's introduction felt like confirmation rather than coincidence, reigniting debate about the state of the marriage.

The clip drew a wave of commentary on social media, with users divided between concern, humour, and disbelief.

Here is the Instagram video of Natasha at the Edo State House of Assembly introducing herself to other lawmakers:

What fans are saying about Natasha's video

@emem_kemskelly_ukem wrote:

"Nee Idibia 😢"

@iamyenu commented:

"She had her share."

@iam_canlookaway reacted:

"You don remove Idibia from your name."

@forever_that_oge said:

"Baby mama you are numbered as one now "

@trendy_tcollection wrote:

"It is well, Is it really over now?"

@jennypsuperb asked:

"What is happening here"

Neither Natasha Osawaru nor 2Baba publicly addressed the speculation when the video circulated.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the ongoing divorce between singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng