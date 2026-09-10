New Zealand's defence recruitment portal has published the residency criteria foreigners must meet to qualify for roles requiring a Confidential Vetting security clearance

Applicants must generally be NZ citizens or permannt residents who have lived continuously in New Zealand or select allied nations for at least five years

The eligible countries beyond New Zealand are limited to Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America

New Zealand has outlined the residency and citizenship conditions that applicants must satisfy to be considered for defence roles requiring a Confidential Vetting (CV) security clearance, according to information published on the country's official defence careers portal.

The requirements, listed on the New Zealand Defence Force careers website, specify that candidates should preferably hold New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency and must have lived continuously in the country for a minimum of five years, or from the age of 18, whichever is the shorter period.

New Zealand names requirements for foreigners looking for security-cleared works. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which countries qualify under CV requirements

For people who have not spent that time solely in New Zealand, an alternative pathway exists. Applicants may still be considered if they have resided continuously for five years, or since the age of 18, across one or more of the following countries:

Australia,

Canada,

New Zealand,

The United Kingdom, or

The United States of America.

This grouping reflects the longstanding security alliance known as the Five Eyes intelligence partnership.

Crucially, the residency history of any applicant must be verifiable and assessed as suitable by the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), which holds responsibility for recommending whether an individual meets the threshold for clearance at this level.

Visa holders and limited exceptions

The criteria also make provision for a narrow category of visa holders. New Zealand Residence class visa holders who hold indefinite stay status may be considered in some cases, though this is treated as an exception rather than the standard pathway.

The publication of these requirements offers practical clarity for internationally mobile professionals, including those from African countries, who may be living in New Zealand or one of the listed allied nations and are considering a career in the New Zealand Defence Force. Understanding the residency thresholds and the role of the NZSIS in the vetting process is a necessary first step before pursuing any trade that carries a security clearance requirement.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the New Zealand Defence Force opened some military careers for foreign residents with certain requirements the must meet.

New Zealand announces special visa for students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced Pathway Student Visa, which allows foreign students to study up to three consecutive courses under one application. The visa can let successful applicants remain in the country for up to five years, while working part-time during term and full-time during holidays.

But applicants must meet strict financial, academic, medical and insurance requirements before approval. Find out who can apply, what limits apply to the visa and how students can move from one course to the next without submitting a fresh application.

Source: Legit.ng