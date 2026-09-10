NNPC Retail has commissioned its new Bill Clinton Drive Mega Station on Airport Road, Abuja

Customers who buy petrol at the new Abuja station stand to receive N5,000 worth of free fuel while stocks last

The launch comes as petrol prices at NNPC Retail outlets range from N1,235 to N1,395 per litre across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has opened its Bill Clinton Drive Mega Station on Airport Road in Abuja, with the commissioning taking place on Thursday, September 10.

To mark the occasion, the company offered customers who bought fuel at the new station N5,000 worth of free petrol, subject to stock availability.

Motorists in Abuja can get N5,000 worth of free fuel as NNPC Retail opens its new Airport Road mega station. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The promotion was designed to draw motorists to the newly opened facility, which expands NNPC Retail's presence in the capital.

Petrol Prices Across NNPC Stations

The Abuja opening comes as pump prices at NNPC Retail stations continue to differ significantly from one state to another.

Across Nigeria, prices currently range from N1,235 per litre in Enugu, the lowest on record, to N1,395 per litre in Yobe, the highest.

In Abuja, motorists are paying about N1,335 per litre at NNPC outlets, while Lagos is listed at N1,299 per litre.

Several South-East and South-South states also show varying rates: Abia at N1,295, Anambra at N1,306, and Akwa Ibom at N1,310 per litre.

In the North, prices are generally higher. Bauchi and Kaduna are both listed at N1,365 per litre, Kano at N1,360, Katsina at N1,377, and Sokoto at N1,378 per litre.

Adamawa records a comparatively lower rate at N1,280 per litre.

A new NNPC Retail mega station has opened on Abuja’s Airport Road Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

South-West Prices

Across the South-West, NNPC Retail stations in Ekiti charge N1,350 per litre, while Ogun is listed at N1,305, Ondo at N1,320, Osun at N1,300, and Oyo at N1,295 per litre.

The differences in pump prices across states reflect variations in supply logistics and distribution costs, as petrol marketers continue to adjust their rates based on local conditions.

The Bill Clinton Drive Mega Station is expected to serve as an additional fuel supply point for motorists in and around Abuja, at a time when consistent access to petrol at stable prices remains a concern for many Nigerians.

Dangote raises petrol price 3 times in 9 days

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery raised its petrol gantry price by N65 on August 29, bringing the figure to N1,265 per litre and marking the third upward adjustment in less than two weeks.

The refinery had previously moved its PMS price from N1,165 to N1,185 per litre on August 20, then again to N1,200.

That gap of roughly N64 to N65 below the new Dangote benchmark means depot operators will need to revise their prices as they replenish stocks at the higher refinery rate.

Source: Legit.ng