Police have arrested 27-year-old Hafsat Abubakar over allegedly creating and circulating a fake notice claiming OPay was shutting down

Digital forensic investigations traced the fabricated document to an X account allegedly registered and operated by Abubakar

Authorities warn that fake financial information can trigger public panic, disrupt transactions and damage corporate reputations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has arrested a 27-year-old woman, Hafsat Abubakar, over the creation and circulation of a forged document claiming that OPay Nigeria Limited was shutting down its operations.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Anietie Iniedu, disclosed the arrest during a press briefing at the NPF-NCCC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Police Finally Unveil Identity of Woman Behind Fake OPay Shutdown Notice Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

According to Iniedu, the investigation began after OPay Digital Services Limited submitted a formal petition to the police on August 31, 2026, seeking the identification and arrest of those responsible for producing and circulating the fake document.

The petition was submitted through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja.

Police trace document to X account

Iniedu said the fraudulent document was deliberately designed to appear as an official communication from OPay.

He said the cybercrime centre deployed digital forensic tools to examine the document and trace its source.

The investigation allegedly led detectives to a post published on the X account, @haifah_er_abba, which police said was registered and operated by Abubakar.

“Upon receipt of the approved petition, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, NCCC, deployed digital forensic tools to analyse the content,” Iniedu said.

He added that police operatives arrested Abubakar on September 4.

The suspect, according to the police, is a graduate of Library and Information Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Fake notice triggered concern among customers

The arrest follows widespread circulation of a fabricated document on social media claiming that OPay would stop processing transactions and account services indefinitely from September 1, 2026.

The notice, titled “Official Note”, was presented as though it had been issued by OPay and quickly attracted attention among customers and social media users.

OPay subsequently denied the claim, describing the document as completely false and assuring customers that its services remained operational.

The fintech company also highlighted several inconsistencies in the document, including an outdated logo, a misspelt version of the brand name and a format that differed from its official communications.

OPay’s Head of Corporate Communications, Folayemi Joshua, urged customers to rely on the company’s verified communication channels for information about its services.

The company’s Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Rokosu, had also confirmed that OPay was working with the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the source of the false notice.

Police warn against spreading fake information

The police said the incident highlights the potential consequences of digitally fabricated information, particularly when false claims concern financial institutions.

Police Finally Unveil Identity of Woman Behind Fake OPay Shutdown Notice Credit: X

Source: Twitter

Iniedu warned that such information could create public panic, cause financial disruption and damage the reputation of businesses.

He advised members of the public to verify sensitive information through official channels before sharing it online.

OPay Breaks Silence over fake shutdown rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that OPay has moved to reassure millions of Nigerian customers after a viral social media publication claimed the fintech company would suspend operations from September 1, 2026.

The claim, which circulated widely across social media and messaging platforms, reportedly urged customers to withdraw or transfer their funds before an alleged prolonged shutdown.

However, OPay has firmly rejected the report, describing it as false, malicious and misleading. The company said it remains fully operational and has no plans to shut down.

Source: Legit.ng