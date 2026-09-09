Shakiru Adeola Ayilara, the Ogun state chairman of the Association of Ram Sellers, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

The Ayilara family announced his passing with grief, describing him as a beloved father, brother, and community leader

Ayilara had also served as a legislator, community development chairman, and head of the Ogun State Bulk Purchasing Corporation

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Shakiru Adeola Ayilara, popularly known as "Shako Alhaji," died on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the age of 67.

Legit.ng reports that the family of Ayilara, a former councillor of the then Abeokuta Local Government, confirmed the news in a formal announcement, expressing deep sorrow while submitting to the will of God.

Shakiru Adeola Ayilara, popularly known as “Shako Alhaji,” passes away on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Photo credit: @Only1HMD

Source: Twitter

Ayilara was the chairman of the Association of Ram Sellers in Ogun state and remained active in the organisation and in community affairs until his death.

The deceased’s family said in a statement:

"With profound grief, but with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Ayilara Family announces the passing of their beloved son, father, brother, and community leader, Alhaji Shakiru Adeola Ayilara, popularly known as 'Shako Alhaji'.”

Ayilara remembered for community service

Beyond his role in the ram sellers' association, Ayilara had a long record of community involvement. He served as a councillor in the then Abeokuta Local Government in 1987, making early contributions to local governance in the state.

He also chaired the Ike Oluwa Community Development Association in Imala, Abeokuta, Ogun state, and served as chairman of the Ogun State Bulk Purchasing Corporation, roles that underscored his commitment to development at the grassroots level.

His family remembered him as a son, father, brother, and community leader whose presence shaped those around him.

Ayilara buried in Abeokuta

His Janazah (Islamic funeral prayer) and burial took place on the same day he died, Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at Olomore Cemetery in Abeokuta at 4:00 p.m., in keeping with Islamic rites.

The announcement was signed by Adeyanju Kabiru Ayilara, known as Wesco, on behalf of the family.

In their statement, the family prayed that God forgives the late former lawmaker's shortcomings, accepts his good deeds, and grants him paradise.

Read Ayilara’s family statement on his death below, as posted on Facebook alongside a picture of the deceased:

Isola mourns Ayilara, calls him brother

Meanwhile, reacting to Ayilara’s death, Sarafa Isola, Nigeria’s former high commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), described the deceased as “a brother with whom I shared a remarkable part of life’s journey.”

In a condolence statement exclusively obtained by Legit.ng, Isola stated that Ayilara would be remembered as a man of substance, enterprise, and service.

Isola, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former aspirant for the governorship of Ogun state, said Ayilara was someone whose greatest significance lay in the relationships he built and the lives he touched.

“I lost a brother, and that is a loss I will carry in my heart for the rest of my life.

“For those of us who knew him closely, his greatest significance was in the relationships he built and the lives he touched.”

He added:

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Read more Ogun state news

Sheikh Usamat is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Tirmidhy Usamat, a prominent Islamic scholar based in southwest Nigeria.

The late Sheikh Usamat was praised for his dedication to Islamic scholarship and teaching.

Source: Legit.ng