Activist Deji Adeyanju spoke out against the recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by charismatic bishops across Nigeria

Adeyanju, also a lawyer, argued that places of worship must not be turned into campaign platforms ahead of the 2027 general elections

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member acknowledged that religious leaders have the right to participate in politics but said it must be done in a personal capacity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has criticised the recent decision by a group of 'charismatic bishops' to publicly endorse President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 elections, describing the move as an "unfortunate development" that sets a dangerous precedent for religious institutions in Nigeria.

Adeyanju said churches and mosques should never be used to promote or patronise politicians, arguing that such endorsements undermine the integrity of religious bodies and their role in society.

Deji Adeyanju criticises the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by a group of "charismatic bishops" ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Ahmad_Gogel, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Faith leaders face neutrality call

According to Adeyanju, in a statement issued on Thursday, September 10, 2026, religious leaders have a responsibility to protect the sanctity of their institutions and resist being drawn into partisan politics. He noted that elections are temporary events, while places of worship remain permanent fixtures in the lives of communities.

"The elections will come and go, but churches and mosques will remain," he said, stressing that religious spaces must not be reduced to campaign grounds for any political figure.

While the activist acknowledged that every Nigerian citizen, including clergy, has a constitutional right to participate in the political process, he drew a firm line between personal political engagement and institutional endorsement. The ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) official argued that any religious leader wishing to support a candidate or party should do so strictly in their private capacity, not from the pulpit or the mosque.

2027 election: Bishops face growing backlash

The condemnation comes as Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 elections, a period during which political activity among both secular and religious groups is expected to intensify.

The backing of President Tinubu by the charismatic bishops had already attracted attention before Adeyanju's remarks added a sharper public dimension to the debate.

Charismatic bishops face backlash over their endorsement of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: UGC

Adeyanju's position reflects a longstanding concern among civil society voices in Nigeria about the growing entanglement of religious authority and electoral politics. This is particularly significant given the influence faith leaders wield over millions of Nigerians.

Read Adeyanju's full statement below via his post on X:

Read more on 2027 elections

Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as deputy director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng