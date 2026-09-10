2027 Election: Charismatic Bishops Under Fire for Endorsing Tinubu, “Unfortunate”
- Activist Deji Adeyanju spoke out against the recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by charismatic bishops across Nigeria
- Adeyanju, also a lawyer, argued that places of worship must not be turned into campaign platforms ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member acknowledged that religious leaders have the right to participate in politics but said it must be done in a personal capacity
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has criticised the recent decision by a group of 'charismatic bishops' to publicly endorse President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 elections, describing the move as an "unfortunate development" that sets a dangerous precedent for religious institutions in Nigeria.
Adeyanju said churches and mosques should never be used to promote or patronise politicians, arguing that such endorsements undermine the integrity of religious bodies and their role in society.
2027 election: Faith leaders face neutrality call
According to Adeyanju, in a statement issued on Thursday, September 10, 2026, religious leaders have a responsibility to protect the sanctity of their institutions and resist being drawn into partisan politics. He noted that elections are temporary events, while places of worship remain permanent fixtures in the lives of communities.
"The elections will come and go, but churches and mosques will remain," he said, stressing that religious spaces must not be reduced to campaign grounds for any political figure.
While the activist acknowledged that every Nigerian citizen, including clergy, has a constitutional right to participate in the political process, he drew a firm line between personal political engagement and institutional endorsement. The ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) official argued that any religious leader wishing to support a candidate or party should do so strictly in their private capacity, not from the pulpit or the mosque.
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2027 election: Bishops face growing backlash
The condemnation comes as Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 elections, a period during which political activity among both secular and religious groups is expected to intensify.
The backing of President Tinubu by the charismatic bishops had already attracted attention before Adeyanju's remarks added a sharper public dimension to the debate.
Adeyanju's position reflects a longstanding concern among civil society voices in Nigeria about the growing entanglement of religious authority and electoral politics. This is particularly significant given the influence faith leaders wield over millions of Nigerians.
Read Adeyanju's full statement below via his post on X:
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Tinubu gives Omole appointment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as deputy director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.
Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.