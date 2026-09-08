The All Progressives Congress (APC) pulled its petition from the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal less than 24 hours after filing it

APC's own legal team led by a senior advocate had already publicly disowned the petition before the withdrawal was confirmed

The lawyer who filed the suit said party leaders contacted him directly and instructed him to withdraw it

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, withdrew its petition challenging the re-election of Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, just one day after the suit was formally filed at the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The petition, numbered EPT/OS/GOV/01/2026, was submitted recently alongside a second petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which carried the case number EPT/OS/GOV/02/2026.

APC makes a U-turn on challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Osun victory at the tribunal. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The APC suit was brought by counsel Oluseyi Oyagbile and was filed in the company of the party's deputy governorship candidate, Engr Kayode Adereti, who signed the documents on behalf of governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji and other party figures.

The withdrawal, according to The Nation, came after a separate APC legal team, led by Abiodun Layonu (SAN), publicly distanced the party from the petition. Layonu's team insisted the APC had no intention of challenging the election result, creating a contradiction that clouded the status of the suit almost immediately after it was lodged.

Osun: Why APC reviewed stance

Barr Oyagbile confirmed the withdrawal in a phone conversation, saying that party leaders and his client contacted him on Tuesday morning, September 8, and instructed him to drop the case.

"My client and leaders of APC reached out to me this morning to withdraw the petition I filed on their behalf, I have withdrawn the petition," he said.

APC’s Bola Oyebamiji backs down on petition challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Osun victory. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

He added that before acting on the instruction, he asked that the directive be sent to him in writing via WhatsApp to avoid any future dispute over whether the order was given.

"Before I do so, I made them send WhatsApp messages to me giving the instruction so that it will not be a matter of controversy again," Oyagbile said.

He maintained that the petition had been properly filed, with Adereti signing the documents in the presence of party leaders and executives at the tribunal.

Osun election 2026: PDP's petition stands

With the APC suit now withdrawn, only the PDP's petition challenging Adeleke's victory remains before the tribunal.

Governor Adeleke won re-election in the August 2026 Osun governorship poll.

Read more on Ademola Adeleke

Osun debunks LG salary withholding claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Osun government rejected claims that local government (LG) workers in the state were not receiving their salaries, describing the narrative as inaccurate and misleading.

In a post on its official page on X (formerly Twitter), the Adeleke administration said the issue being discussed publicly does not reflect the reality of salary administration across the councils.

Source: Legit.ng