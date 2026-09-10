Peter Obi addressed questions about a possible opposition alliance with Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections during an Arise TV interview

Obi pushed back on reports that he had turned down a vice-presidential offer, saying he was never formally presented with one

The NDC presidential candidate said any merger between opposition parties must go beyond personal negotiations between individual candidates

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has pushed back against claims that he turned down an offer to serve as Atiku Abubakar's running mate in the 2027 elections.

Obi made the clarification during an interview on Arise TV, where he fielded questions about the prospects of an opposition alliance ahead of next year's general elections.

"I am a candidate for another party": Peter Obi insists on a party-to-party alliance. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@atiku

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, Obi said he had previously said he would not accept a vice-presidential position from any candidate; Obi denied the account outright.

"I don't know where that was said. I wasn't even in a position where that was being offered, and I refused," he said.

Obi frames any alliance as party matter

Rather than discuss a potential deal in personal terms, Obi argued that negotiations between himself and Atiku, now the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, could not be treated as a private arrangement between two individuals.

"I'm a candidate, yes. So, my leader, Atiku, is a candidate of another party. I am a candidate for another party. So, you are talking about two parties coming together; it is no longer him or me," he said.

According to Vanguard, Obi likened the process to a corporate merger, saying both parties would need to work through their structures before any union could be formalised.

"It is like a situation where two corporations are trying to come together. It is no longer something where the two CEOs go to a drink and say we are going to work together. They need to look at how to bring these two corporations together," he added.

From coalition to rival candidates

The exchange comes against the backdrop of a collapsed opposition alliance. In 2025, Obi, Atiku and other opposition figures united under the ADC banner in a bid to mount a unified challenge against the ruling party.

The coalition fell apart months later, with Obi emerging as the NDC's flag-bearer and Atiku retaining his position as the ADC's standard-bearer.

The two men have run on the same ticket before. Obi served as Atiku's running mate during the 2019 presidential election.

In 2023, however, both men competed against each other on different platforms, with Obi flying the Labour Party flag and Atiku running under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obi said his interest in any future alliance would hinge on its commitment to national progress.

"I want to be part of any coalition that will make Nigeria work. That will make Nigeria productive. That will create jobs for the young ones. That will pull people out of poverty. That will make education work," he said.

Obi formally resigned from the ADC on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Peter Obi says no formal VP proposal was ever made to him by Atiku. Photo credit:@PeterObi

Source: Instagram

Peter Obi announces dual transmission plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Obi announced a dual transmission plan for the 2027 general elections during an exclusive interview.

Obi said his party intends to place a transmission system at every polling unit to relay results directly to the NDC situation room.

The announcement drew mixed reactions from Nigerians who questioned whether the plan was technically and logistically feasible.

Source: Legit.ng