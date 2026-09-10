DStv Compact subscribers will automatically receive every Premier League and Champions League match from September 17

MultiChoice’s biggest package overhaul in 15 years brings new sports, entertainment and viewing options without price increases

New channels, movie brands and a Movies & Series package expand DStv’s lineup across satellite and streaming services

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv Compact subscribers are set for a major change as MultiChoice revamps its subscription packages, giving them access to every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match from September 17.

Under the new structure, existing Compact customers will automatically move to the new Sports package during September. They will not need to change their subscriptions to access the new offering.

MultiChoice rejigs DStv Compact, adding more sports channels for subscribers. Credit: MultiChoice/Novatis

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice says the restructuring is its biggest overhaul of DStv packages in 15 years and is designed to give subscribers more tailored choices based on their viewing preferences.

The company also said there would be no price increase when the new packages launch.

Compact subscribers get more football

The biggest attraction for Compact customers will be the expansion of sports coverage.

The new Sports package will feature 17 sports channels, giving subscribers access to every Premier League and Champions League match, as well as all PSL matches.

The package will also include cricket that was previously restricted to Premium subscribers, alongside local rugby and other action sports.

In addition to sports, customers will gain access to entertainment channels available on DStv Select, including Mzansi Magic.

MultiChoice CEO Willington Ngwepe said the company had redesigned its packages to reflect changing viewing habits and give customers more choice.

“Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment and sport they love,” Ngwepe said.

Family and Access customers also get changes

The restructuring will affect several other DStv packages.

Access subscribers will automatically move to Starter, while Family customers will move to Select. Compact customers will transition to Sports.

Starter will gain 10 channels, including Wethu+, SuperSport KICKOFF and kykNET & Kie.

SuperSport KICKOFF will show selected PSL and Premier League matches, as well as full La Liga coverage.

Family subscribers moving to Select will gain access to Mzansi Magic, every PSL match and all DStv kids’ channels.

However, EasyView, Compact Plus and Premium customers will remain on their existing packages, although they will have the option of switching to one of the new offerings.

New entertainment package unveiled

For subscribers who prefer movies and television shows to sport, DStv is introducing a Movies & Series package.

The package will include M-Net, kykNET, premium movie channels, Discovery Channel and BBC Earth. It will also feature 10 sports channels and full PSL coverage.

Premium will continue as DStv's top-tier package, with additional coverage of international rugby, including the Springboks, Formula 1, MotoGP, tennis and major golf tournaments.

Two new channels coming to DStv

MultiChoice will also add two new channels from September 17.

International news channel France 24 and faith-based Church TV will join the DStv lineup.

DStv Compact subscribers get a major channel boost. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

The broadcaster is also reorganising its movie channels under three new brands: M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends.

Premium subscribers will additionally have a new 24-month contract option priced at R799 per month, including the Access Fee.

The new packages will be available on both DStv satellite services and DStv Stream from September 17.

DStv announces new packages and prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv has unveiled a major overhaul of its subscription packages in South Africa, introducing dedicated sports and movies-and-series options in a move that could reignite debate among Nigerian subscribers over pricing and value.

The changes, described as the biggest overhaul of DStv’s product structure in 15 years, are scheduled to take effect on September 17, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng