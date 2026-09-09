Ahead of the 2027 general elections, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda left Nigeria for a two-week vacation after completing his first year in office

The ruling party explained that the break followed an exceptionally demanding year of consultations, travels, and activities to reposition the APC

The APC confirmed the NWC will continue to run party affairs during Yilwatda's absence, with a leadership retreat also being planned

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has left Nigeria for a two-week vacation, the ruling party confirmed on Wednesday, September 9, 2027.

Legit.ng reports that in the absence of Plateau-born Yilwatda, the national working committee will continue to discharge its responsibilities in accordance with the ruling party’s constitution and established procedures.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda commences a two-week vacation abroad to rest and re-strategise ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

A statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda's special adviser on media and information strategy, stated that the trip comes after what the party described as an "exceptionally demanding and eventful first year" since Yilwatda assumed the role.

The party said the vacation is meant to give the chairman time to rest and recharge following months of intense engagements, nationwide consultations, travels, and strategic work focused on strengthening the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Yilwatda's first year as APC chairman

Since taking office, Yilwatda has worked with various party stakeholders to strengthen the APC for the next electoral cycle.

The party pointed to several 'milestones' under the ex-minister's watch, including the organisation and conclusion of the APC national convention, reinforcement of internal structures, and the conduct of primary elections at multiple levels in preparation for 2027.

The APC stated that these steps had further cemented its standing as Nigeria's dominant political party and one of Africa's largest political organisations.

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda served as a minister before becoming the national chairman of the ruling APC in July 2025. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

What happens while Yilwatda is away?

The party was quick to clarify that the vacation should not be read as a withdrawal from party affairs.

The APC noted that Prof. Yilwatda would use the period to "rest, retool and further sharpen his strategic thinking" as the 2027 elections draw closer.

"The National Working Committee continues to discharge its responsibilities in accordance with the party's constitution and established procedures," the statement said.

Furthermore, Yilwatda is expected to use the time to map out the next phase of the party's development and finalise preparations for an upcoming NWC retreat. That retreat is designed to give the party's leadership a chance to review its progress, identify challenges, and agree on strategies for the months ahead, including improving coordination within the NWC and sharpening the party's readiness for the 2027 electoral season.

The 2027 polls are considered critical for the APC and for President Bola Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

The APC described the break as "timely and necessary" given the pace of party activities since Yilwatda came into office, and confirmed his temporary absence would not disrupt the party's operations. He is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the two weeks and resume his duties.

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