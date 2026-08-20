Political stakeholders in Katsina state, in the north-west geopolitical zone of Nigeria, confirmed the death of ex-House of Representatives member Samaila Dalhat

Dalhat represented the Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada federal constituency in the National Assembly, and the circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear at the time of this report

The national secretary of the online grassroots forum, 25 Million Youth Awareness for Better Nigeria, led tributes to the late Dalhat, describing him as a kind-hearted and respected man

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Katsina, Katsina state - Samaila Dalhat, a former member of the Nigerian House of Representatives who represented the Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada federal constituency in Katsina state, has died.

Political stakeholders in Katsina confirmed his passing, though the actual cause of death could not immediately be verified.

Legit.ng gathered that Dalhat died on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Samaila Dalhat, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented the Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada federal constituency in Katsina state, passes away. Photo credit: Muhammad Aminu Kabir

Source: Facebook

Tributes pour in for late Samaila Dalhat

Ashafa Saulawa, the national secretary of the 25 Million Youth Awareness for Better Nigeria, was among the first prominent Katsina indigenes to react, sharing his condolences in a Facebook post on Thursday morning, August 20.

Saulawa described the late legislator as a "good, kind-hearted, and respected man," and said his death represented a devastating blow to his family, associates, colleagues and the broader Katsina community.

He wrote:

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Samaila Dalhat and the entire people of Katsina state over this painful and irreparable loss."

In his tribute, Saulawa offered prayers for the deceased, asking God to forgive Dalhat's shortcomings and show him mercy. He also prayed for the late lawmaker to be granted paradise as his eternal abode.

He extended prayers to those mourning, asking for strength, patience and fortitude for Dalhat's family, relatives and friends.

Saulawa closed his tribute with a prayer:

"May Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest, illuminate his grave, and comfort his loved ones. Ameen Ya Rabbal Alameen."

Read Saulawa’s full message mourning Dalhat’s death below via Facebook:

Several other people also took to social media to mourn the former lawmaker's unfortunate exit.

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Tongo, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in March 2026.

News of his death was announced by a former minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, in a post on his verified X handle, @ProfIsaPantami.

Source: Legit.ng