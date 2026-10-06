President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reacted to the death of Malam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, who died in October 2026

Tinubu described Baba-Ahmed as an impactful leader who steered the Supreme Council for Shari'ah with wisdom and commitment to unity

The President recalled a long-term personal association with Baba-Ahmed, dating back to the build-up to the 2011 election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has publicly mourned the death of Malam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria, who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, issued a statement on Tuesday, October 6, in which the President paid tribute to Baba-Ahmed as a respected administrator and religious leader who devoted his career to Islam and to Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu reacts to the death of Malam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu recalls personal ties with Baba-Ahmed

The President described Baba-Ahmed as "an impactful leader" who guided the Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria with wisdom, foresight and a deep commitment to unity, justice and peaceful coexistence.

According to the statement, Tinubu had maintained a long-standing relationship with the late Baba-Ahmed, one that stretched back to the period leading up to the 2011 general election. The deceased also offered counsel and support to Tinubu during his successful 2023 presidential campaign.

Beyond their personal connection, Tinubu recognised Baba-Ahmed's broader contributions to national life, noting his role in keeping the Council relevant in public discourse and in championing moral renewal and social justice.

"The President notes Malam Baba-Ahmed's pivotal role in sustaining the Council's voice on national issues, fostering greater understanding, and promoting the values of moral renewal and social justice," the statement read.

Tinubu extends condolences over Baba-Ahmed

Tinubu extended his condolences to the leadership and members of the Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria, the Baba-Ahmed family, the Kaduna State Government and its people, as well as the broader Nigerian Muslim community.

"The President prays that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, admits him to Jannatul Firdaus, and grants his family and the Muslim Ummah the fortitude to bear this loss," the statement added.

Read the presidential statement on Nafiu Baba-Ahmed's death in full below via the X post:

Zailani reacts to Baba-Ahmed's death

Meanwhile, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, a former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, said he was deeply saddened by Baba-Ahmed's passing.

His statement partly read:

"Nigeria has truly lost one of her great sons and patriots. Baba was an elder whose life was marked by service, wisdom and concern for the progress of our people. His death is a great loss to his family, Kaduna State and the entire nation.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the Baba Ahmed family, his relatives, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Read Zailani's full statement on Baba-Ahmed's death below, as shared on his Facebook page:

Sheikh Gbajabiamila is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.

Sheikh Gbajabiamila breathed his last at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried at the Iponri Central Mosque, in line with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng