A photographer has recalled an emotional encounter involving a young Burna Boy and Rivers music star Duncan Mighty around 2012

According to the account, the future Grammy winner sought Duncan Mighty’s support for his music but reportedly left disappointed

The painful experience reportedly led Burna Boy to make a bold prediction about a future when Duncan Mighty would be the one seeking a collaboration

Long before Burna Boy became one of Africa’s biggest music stars, the singer was an upcoming artiste trying to find his place in Nigeria’s competitive music industry.

Around 2012, Duncan Mighty was already a major force in Rivers State, following the success of songs including “Port Harcourt First Son.”

According to Leon Photography, who worked with both artistes, he once took the young Burna Boy to Duncan Mighty’s house in an attempt to secure a guest verse.

Burna Boy met with Duncan Mighty around 2012. Photos: @duncanmighty/@burnaboy/IG.

Source: Instagram

But the meeting reportedly did not go as planned.

Leon claimed Duncan Mighty listened to Burna Boy’s unreleased songs but rejected them.

According to the photographer, the veteran musician reportedly told the aspiring singer that the songs did not sound good and that he would not collaborate with him.

For a young artiste looking for his big break, the rejection was reportedly devastating.

And then came the emotional journey home.

Burna Boy made a bold prediction

Leon Photography claimed Burna Boy cried throughout the drive back home in his mother’s Honda.

However, the disappointment apparently did not end his ambition.

The photographer said Burna told him that the tables would turn and that one day Duncan Mighty would be the person looking for him to request a feature.

Years later, Burna Boy went on to become a global Afrobeats superstar.

Watch the X video of Leon Photography narrating the event here:

Reactions trail Leon Photography

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@maRcelJr77 stated:

"One thing I love most about Burna, he’s his own number one fan. Nothing can stop a man like that in life."

@SENORTHEGOAT shared:

"For me, ome of the reason I love Burnaboy is his resilience and how he had already beloved in himself even before anyone else, which is the code to success , there’s no way you’re going to make it if you don’t belive in what you do. No way, self certification before an outsider’s review !!"

The photographer says Burna told him that the tables would turn and that one day Duncan Mighty would be the person looking for him to request a feature. Photos: @burnaboy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him. However, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng