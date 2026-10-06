Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp after being unused in their 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over Norway, sparking retirement rumours

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano broke the news of Ronaldo's decision ahead of the November international break

Reports suggest Ronaldo's return may be linked to one farewell appearance, though he could remain with the squad beyond that

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to remain available for Portugal duty, ending speculation that the 39-year-old had quietly brought his international career to a close.

The news follows a turbulent period for Ronaldo and the Portuguese Football Federation after he left the national team camp without playing during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues with Portugal after clash with Jorge Jesus. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

His absence from the matchday squad fuelled widespread reports that he had already appeared in his last game for the Seleção, with the fixture against Wales cited as a potential farewell.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus sought to play down the fallout publicly, but Ronaldo did little to calm tensions when he hinted that he would one day speak openly about what actually happened during that period with the squad.

Ronaldo to continue with Portugal

Fabrizio Romano's report confirmed that Ronaldo has since made himself available for the upcoming November international break, effectively signalling that his career in a Portugal shirt is not yet over.

Media reports have drawn comparisons with how Argentina handled Lionel Messi's situation, suggesting that Ronaldo's return could be structured around one final symbolic appearance before he steps away permanently.

The idea of a ceremonial send-off game, similar to the one being arranged for Messi with Argentina against Benin, has circulated in several European outlets.

However, that scenario is not confirmed. Reports also indicate that Ronaldo could choose to continue representing Portugal beyond what many currently expect to be his final outing, leaving the door open for further international appearances into 2027.

Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in international football, having netted more than 130 goals for Portugal across a career spanning over two decades.

He captained the side to their UEFA Euro 2016 title, one of the most celebrated moments in the country's football history.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently playing club football in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr, and questions about how long he intends to continue at international level have followed him throughout the past year.

His next availability with the Portugal squad is expected to provide more clarity on the direction his international future will take.

Zidane sends message to Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported that Zinedine Zidane sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo amid the ongoing clash with manager Jorge Jesus.

Zidane, who is currently the head coach of the French national team believes that Ronaldo deserves a better treatment than he got with the team.

Source: Legit.ng