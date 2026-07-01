Katsina government has maintained silence on the arrest of suspected terrorist leaders at the airport after the Hajj pilgrimage

Earlier, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, revealed that seven ISWAP and Boko Haram commanders were arrested and handed to the DSS

Public reaction to Katsina's statement highlighted concerns over the state government's lack of transparency on security issues

The Katsina state government has declined to comment on the reported arrest of suspected terrorist leaders arrested at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport, Katsina, while they were returning from the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, had earlier made the revelation that seven suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram commanders were arrested at the airport on June 18, 2026. The minister further disclosed that the suspects were handed over to the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Katsina declines to comment on the arrest of bandit leaders at the airport in the state Photo Credit: @dikko_radda

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the minister disclosed the development while speaking at the presidential villa in Abuja, shortly after the signing of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the arrests were made possible as a result of the improvement in the country's border management system and integrated digital identity, which connected the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), immigration records and Interpol databases.

However, Tunji-Ojo did not disclose the suspects' identities and other details, such as the passports they travelled with, how they were cleared or whether they had been on the security watchlist before they went for the Hajj.

In his reaction to the development, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in the state, Nasiru Mu'azu, Danmusa, said that the situation was wholly in the jurisdiction of the federal security agencies. He added that the state government did not carry out or authorise any arrest at the airport.

Nigerians react as Katsina speaks on banditry

The position of the state government on the development has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Yusuf S Umar criticised the state government:

"Choosing (no comment) on matters as sensitive as insecurity sends the wrong message. It creates the impression that the concerns of the people are being ignored when transparency and reassurance are needed most."

Nigerians react as Katsina denies comments on bandit leaders' arrest Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Fola Laniyan accused the government of being complicit:

"I don talk am say nah family business; some northern leaders and clerics will start putting pressure on the NSA to release them."

Charles Adesugba criticised the state government:

"What comment do you want to make when your plan has backfired? No peace for the wicked and every hidden sin shall be exposed."

Nnaemeka Andy-Adrian Okwu alleged that the government groomed the bandits:

"Katsina State under its former Governor (during late Gen. Buhari's tenure) emboldened bandits to what they're today."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Adeboye speaks on Oyo abduction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG has revealed God's promise for the dramatic release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers.

Nigerians, in their reactions, expressed concerns over government inaction and highlighted other kidnapping cases in the country.

At the same time, Adeboye's statement has sparked debate on the role of faith amid rising abduction incidents in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng